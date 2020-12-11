Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
With a few of our anchors moonlighting as picture book authors, it's no secret TODAY has a soft spot for children's books.
In 2020, we caught up with some of our favorite stars-turned-children's authors, including Natalie Portman for “Natalie Portman’s Fables,” Joanna Gaines for “The World Needs Who You Were Meant to Be,” Alyssa Milano for “Project Class President,” Misty Copeland for “Bunheads,” Neil Patrick Harris for “The Magic Misfits” and Gabrielle Union for “Welcome to the Party."
Judy Blume also caught up with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager for the 50th anniversary of “Are You There God, It’s Me Margaret,” and "Baby-Sitters Club" author Ann M. Martin told Jenna where she thought her characters would be now, after the success of the new Netflix series.
There were so many more children's books we loved in 2020, at a time when parents and kids were unable to browse in bookstores. Here are 25 of our favorite children’s books of 2020.
To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see them all.
Don’t forget to check out Shop TODAY’s 2020 Gift Guide to find the perfect present for everyone on your list!
Best Picture Books
1. "If You Come to Earth," by Sophie Blackall
Sophie Blackall takes in the full scope of our planet in this lyrical introduction to Earth for an alien (or your learning little one). Its beautifully rendered details invite close study.
2. “You Matter,” by Christian Robinson
There’s no better time to let children know they matter, even if they’re lost, or everyone is too busy to help. This simple text can reach the youngest of readers, while also creating a low-key way to start important conversations.
3. “Swashby and the Sea,” by Beth Ferry and Juana Martinez-Neal
In this delightful picture book, Captain Swashby lives alone by the sea and likes it that way. When a little girl disrupts his peace, Swashby tries to get rid of her by leaving grumpy messages in the sand. But the sea has other ideas. Fun wordplay and lush illustrations make this an inspired read.
4. "On Account of the Gum," by Adam Rex
It all starts with a little gum in your hair. Then come the scissors, the butter and some other ill-advised solutions dreamed up in this hilarious, cumulative story.
5. "My Best Friend," by Julie Fogliano and Jillian Tamaki
Two little girls are new friends, and maybe best friends, in this celebration of a childlike discovery of the magic of friendship.
6. "All Because You Matter," by Tami Charles and Bryan Collier
This graceful love letter to a child braces them for times when they might question their place in the universe. It is a bear hug of a book that also confronts the full weight of tragedies they will witness.
7. "The Bear and the Moon," by Matthew Burgess and Catia Chien
A red balloon comes to bear from the sky. When his claws get the better of it, he thinks he's a bad bear, but learns not to blame himself.
8. "Unstoppable," by Adam Rex and Laura Park
What would happen if a crow that could fly got together with a crab that could pinch noses? Well, they'd be unstoppable. This hilarious take on teamwork will keep kids and their parents giggling.
9. "I Am Every Good Thing," by Derrick Barnes and Gordon C. James
This beautiful picture book from the creators of Newbery and Caldecott Honor-winner "Crown: An Ode to the Fresh Cut" highlights the wonderful ways to celebrate a child's humanity.
10. "I Talk Like a River," by Jordan Scott and Sydney Smith
A boy who stutters struggles to express himself in this beautiful book that will inspire empathy.
11. “Lift,” by Minh Lê and Dan Santat
This fantasy from the duo behind “Drawn Together” introduces us to Iris, a young girl with a love of pushing elevator buttons. When her little brother usurps her button-pushing duty, she embarks on a new adventure that takes her to unexpected heights.
Best Graphic Novels
12. "Class Act," by Jerry Craft
In this follow up to "New Kid," the first graphic novel to win the Newbery Medal, Jordan's friend Drew struggles to fit in with his privileged classmates.
13. "Twins," by Varian Johnson and Shannon Wright
These twins have always been built-in bffs, until middle school starts to set them on different paths.
14. "Cat Kid Comic Club," by Dav Pilkey
This new "Dog Man" spinoff is a gentle lesson in harnessing creativity, silencing your inner critic and giving art a try.
15. "Go With the Flow," by Lily Williams and Karen Schneeman
If "Are You There God" had a 2020 granddaughter, this graphic novel would be it. It confronts issues of period shame and inequity with good humor.
16. “Dragon Hoops,” by Gene Luen Yang
From the creator of “American Born Chinese” comes this gripping graphic novel following a high school championship basketball team, with forays into the history of basketball and the writer’s own journey to create the book.
Best Middle-Grade Books
17. "Stamped,” by Ibram X. Kendi and Jason Reynolds
This “remix” of Dr. Ibram X. Kendi’s National Book Award-winning “Stamped From the Beginning” explains racism to younger readers by exploring the origin of racist ideas and explaining how to stamp them out in their own lives.
18. “The List of Things That Will Not Change,” by Rebecca Stead
A lot is changing for Bea — her parents are divorcing and her dad is marrying another man. But with that new stepfather comes a chance for a new sister, and an exploration of the meaning of family.
19. "Coo," by Kaela Noel
A charming tale of a child who yearns to fly with her pigeon friends but must brave the human world to save them.
20. "Becoming Muhammad Ali," by James Patterson and Kwame Alexander
This mash-up combines poetry and prose, biography and novel into a knockout book for young readers.
Best Young Adult Books
21. "Punching the Air," by Ibi Zoboi and Yusef Salaam
This novel in verse builds on the experience of Yusef Salaam, one of the exonerated Central Park Five, to examine the harsh reality of the school to prison pipeline.
22. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” by Suzanne Collins
It's the year's No. 1 best-selling children's or YA book on Today.com. For sheer fun, this "Hunger Games" prequel shows that sometimes the best escape is to dystopia.
23. “Clap When You Land,” by Elizabeth Acevedo
A novel in verse from the National Book Award–winning author of “The Poet X” explores the lives of two girls after a tragic plane crash that brings them together.
24. “Camp,” by L.C. Rosen
This summer-friendly binge about a camp for queer teens has already been optioned by HBO Max for their new streaming service.
25. "Everything Sad Is Untrue: (a true story)" by Daniel Nayeri
Part immigrant story, part tour through Persian history, all mesmerizing.
Still looking for the perfect gift? Be sure to check out Shop TODAY’s 2020 Gift Guide to shop for everyone on your list, including:
- The best gifts for kids by age, according to our 2020 gift guide
- 20 classic children’s books every parent needs in their nursery
- 36 thoughtful teacher gifts that are A+
- The ultimate gift guide for kids at every age — from babies to teens
- 25 gifts all new moms and dads will appreciate
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!