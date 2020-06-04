9 books to help you discuss anti-racism with children and teenagers

As protests continue across the US following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody, many parents feel unsure about how and when to talk to kids about racism and police violence.

Some might want to shield young children from the harsh reality, but experts say children become aware of race and skin color as young as age 3.

"We have to make decisions about whether or not it's more important to protect or to prepare," Jason Reynolds, the National Ambassador for Young People's Literature, told TODAY. "What's worse than sort of scaring them ... is them seeing it, and then no one talking to them about it, and then they're even more afraid."

If you are a parent looking for resources to help you raise and teach your kids to be anti-racist, children's books about racism and anti-racism are one powerful way to start the conversation and keep it going for years to come.

Here are books for toddlers through teenagers:

Penguin Random House

From the author of the National Book Award-winning “Stamped from the Beginning” comes this illustrated introduction to nine principals of anti-racism for children, including opening your eyes to all colors, celebrating differences and shouting about policies, not people.

Magination Press

This book written by three psychologists explains police violence and the history of slavery and racism in a child-friendly narrative. It also helps check the narrative given to preschoolers that police are always heroic helpers. Watch it here.

HMH Books

This powerful picture book is a winner of both the 2020 Caldecott Medal for illustration and a Newbery Honor for writing. It's a tribute to achievements throughout black history, and an unflinching look at the horrors to overcome.

Simon and Schuster

For the very youngest children, this timely new release could serve as an introduction to a conversation about why some people feel they don't matter. It's not explicitly about race, but there’s no better time to let children know they matter. Robinson’s simple affirmation is expressed with childlike wonder.

LBYR

This "remix" of Ibram X. Kendi’s “Stamped From the Beginning” with Reynolds explains racism to younger readers by exploring the origin of racist ideas and explaining how to stamp them out in their own lives.

Frances Lincoln Children's Books

In the clear language of an educator, Tiffany Jewell examines the concept of race and history of oppression of black and indigenous people, then follows with a clear guidebook for how to stop racism in our own hearts and minds.

Simon and Schuster

This novel takes the perspective of two teen boys, one white and one black, as they see the effects of police brutality. It's co-written by authors of each race to bring both lenses to the same problem.

Penguin Random House

This bestseller is a story about Justyce McAllister, an Ivy League-bound student who is eventually put in handcuffs because of his race.

HarperCollins

This riveting young adult novel is about a young girl whose best friend is killed by the police in an act of racial injustice. She finds herself in the heart of protests against police.

