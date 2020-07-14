Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

She’s done it again!

Interior designer, lifestyle blogger, entrepreneur and former “Fixer Upper” star Joanna Gaines is also a bestselling author with five titles to her name, and she’s set to make it an even half-dozen with her upcoming release — a new book for kids called “The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be.”

The mother of five announced the news Tuesday morning.

“The goal was simply to convey a message that all of us need to hear — no matter who you are, or where you are from, or how old you are, or what you look like, or who you love, or what the color of your skin is, or what you believe in — the world needs you,” Gaines wrote in a post to her Magnolia blog. “It needs your abilities and your talents, your quirks and your curiosities, your unique thoughts and your beautiful mind. It needs you just the way you are.”

Or, as one line from the book-to-come reads, “You’re one of a kind, and it’s so clear to see: The world needs who you were made to be.”

It’s a fitting message for the times.

According to a press release, “The book follows a group of children as they each build their very own hot-air balloons. As the kids work together, leaning into their own skills and processes, to fill the sky with beautiful colors, we discover that the same is true for life — it's more beautiful and vibrant when our differences are celebrated.”

“The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be” is set to hit stands Nov. 10. Danielle Jackson / Magnolia

Just as she did with her previous children’s book, 2019’s “We Are the Gardeners,” Gaines teamed up with illustrator Julianna Swaney to add whimsical watercolor imagery to “The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be.”

The book is set to hit stores Nov. 10.