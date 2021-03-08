Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Good news: Jump ropes aren’t only for kids any more. This schoolyard staple is super popular among fitness fanatics— and for good reason.

Jumping rope offers a heart-pumping workout that’s beneficial for your body while also offering some nostalgic fun at the same time. Not only does it burn some serious calories, it can also improve coordination and muscle tone. As an added bonus, this form of exercise equipment is lightweight and travel-friendly, so you can get your workout in wherever you go.

To help you find the best jump ropes for your home workouts, we’ve compiled a list of 10 options that’ll help you achieve your fitness goals — all without breaking the bank.

Best jump ropes for beginners

If you’re brand new to jumping rope, you’re going to want to start with something that’s easy to use. A good option is this tangle-resistant rope with comfortable foam grips. Since it’s not a weighted rope, it won’t hurt if you accidentally nick yourself mid-workout.

You never have to worry about tripping during your workout with this cordless jump rope. Available in five different colors, this option also includes a HD LED screen on the handles to help you keep track of jumps. Once you feel comfortable with the jumping motions, you can attached the included ropes to transform your cordless handles into a traditional jump rope.

Consider this jump rope a high-quality option at an affordable price. The tangle-free rope is lightweight and fully adjustable, so users can get a customized fit.

Best jump ropes for weight loss

Increase your calorie burn with this heavy-duty rope that’ll make you work harder than if you were using a normal jump rope. It comes in a 1.5-inch or 2-inch thickness options, which are five pounds and eight pounds respectively. Reviewers of this rope say this weighted option gives your arms and shoulders a major workout during each session, too.

While this jump rope comes with a hefty price tag, it’s worth it. Using a clip system, you can swap out the light and heavy ropes depending on your fitness level. There’s also a free app available for you to tap into for a plethora of free workouts — all of which are under 30 minutes.

Take your workout to the next level with this jump rope that connects to the brand’s compatible app to track reps and calories burned. You can even challenge other Smart Rope users during your workouts for a little bit of friendly competition.

With 1.5-pound weights in each handle, this jump rope is great for both torching calories and sculpting your arms. The removable weights allow users to tone down their workout on days that they’re looking to focus on speed work rather than muscle toning.

Best jump ropes for speed work

Designed for speed, this jump rope will allow the experienced exercise enthusiast complete double unders and other difficult movements quickly and efficiently. It’s important to note that this jump rope is made with a coated cable and must only be used on smooth surfaces like a gym floor — concrete or asphalt will destroy the coating.

This jump rope features swivel-bearing technology so the handles can easily twist in any direction during complex, quick motions. It’s lightweight to ensure it moves quickly and it’s adjustable so those up to 6’5” can use it.

The ball-bearing system within the handles of this jump rope ensure speed is no issue for jumpers. Memory foam handles also keep the user comfortable during workouts.

