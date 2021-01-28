Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

There's nothing like a good summer barbecue. But in the winter, when the craving for a burger or grilled vegetables hits, you shouldn't be held back by the weather outside.

Thankfully, you can bring the feel of a cookout into your kitchen with the help of an indoor grill. These types of grills run off electricity, so there's no heavy tank of propane to deal with. Plus, they can fit snugly on your countertop and many have dishwasher-safe parts, which makes cleaning a breeze.

We rounded up the top-rated and bestselling indoor grill options to shop right now, so you can keep making your favorite foods all year long.

Best indoor grills

Make perfectly grilled vegetables, meats and more from the comfort of your kitchen with this indoor grill. It's currently the No. 1 bestselling electric grill on Amazon, with an average 4.6-star rating from more 4,000 reviews. It features a nonstick grill plate to prevent foods like salmon and chicken from sticking, so you'll get the perfect sear every time. The best part? The lid, grill plate and drip pan are all dishwasher-safe, so it's super easy to clean.

Both a contact grill and panini press, this griddler has all your bases covered. The digital display makes it easy to adjust to your desired temperature and the machine reaches up to 450 degrees.

No list of indoor grills feels complete without a mention of George Foreman. This grill and panini press from the iconic brand has more than 10,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Reviewers say it's great for cooking for one to two people, and you can easily use it for cuts of meat, sandwiches, quesadillas and more.

This high-heat grill locks in the juices and flavors of your food and gives it those signature grill marks for a mouthwatering final result. The grill hood features a small window, so you can check on your meal without releasing any heat.

Say hello to your new best friend in the kitchen. Not only does this top-rated indoor grill perfectly cook and char-grill proteins and vegetables, but you can also use it to air-fry, bake, dehydrate or roast any food. Reviewers love it, too — the 5-in-1 tool has an impressive 4.8-star average rating from more than 11,000 reviews on Amazon. And although it comes at a heftier price than other options on this list, it may be worth the investment: The multiple functions could replace the need for other countertop appliances.

No need to worry about setting off the fire alarm with this option. The grill features a removable water tray that, when filled, cools grease and prevents it from smoking. The grill also has three different heat zones, one for burgers, another for assorted proteins and a final one for vegetables and seafood, so you can prep multiple dishes at the same time.

Cook for your whole family on this grill. The extra-large surface area makes it easy to prepare an entire meal all at once. Cook your veggies and protein at the same time or make a large entrée, like a rack of ribs or a spatchcocked chicken. The grill plate is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning and the electric fans and water tray absorb the smoke to keep the air in your kitchen clear.

If you're low on counter space or want something that will easily fit in a cupboard, this mini grill is your best bet. The compact gadget is perfect for making individual portions of meat, vegetables, burgers, paninis, breakfast sandwiches and more. Plus, it comes in five fun colors that will look great on your countertop.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter