This indoor grill was one of the most searched deals on Black Friday morning

Winter is here, which means the days of grilling outside are officially over — at least until 2020. If you can't wait until the warmer months for some char-grilled meats and veggies, Ninja's latest gadget might just be exactly what you're looking for.
The Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Grill not only acts as an indoor grill, but it also air fries, roasts, bakes and dehydrates.
Better yet, it's $60 off for Black Friday weekend!
According to Google Trends, it was one of the most searched for items on Black Friday morning, meaning this is bound to be one of the most popular gifts of the holiday season.
All you have to do is look at the rave reviews its garnered so far to see why it's become such a hot item.
"It's an incredibly valuable addition to my kitchen and even only having it for a short time it's already become a nearly-indispensable part of my kitchen equipment," one reviewer wrote.
The indoor grilling function is the main event and reviewers have been impressed with the smoke-free feature and even cooking temperatures.
"Used the Foodi Grill for the first time with chicken (skin on) and got excellent texture. Crunchy skin without any of the burning you get from flare-ups," one reviewer raved while another added, "The indoor electric grill is smokeless and does a great job with steak, searing and leaving attractive grill marks."
Others love that it does so many tasks in one machine, which frees up tons of counter space.
"The Ninja Foodi Pro gets my unqualified recommendation for anyone looking to find a Swiss Army Knife of food preparation," one reviewer wrote. "It's build quality, functionality, and user-friendliness are all five stars."
So if you're looking to jump on the air frying trend, grill a few burgers indoors, and much more, the Ninja Foodi might be the tool your kitchen is missing.
