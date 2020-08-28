35 gifts for National Grandparents Day that will put a smile on their face

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While Mother’s Day and Father’s Day are always marked in our calendars, we often forget to jot down National Grandparents Day — which falls on Sept. 13 this year!

Whether you call them Grammy, Mimi, Gramps or Granddad, your grandparents deserve some extra love once in a while too! And what better time to do so than on their own national day?

To help you make your elders feel extra special this year, we rounded up 35 different gifts that are bound to make them smile. Whether they love to cook, collect jewelry, listen to old tunes or play golf, we’ve found the perfect present to fit any budget for National Grandparents Day.

Gifts for Grandma

Let Grandma know just how much you love her with this clever "fill-in-the-love" journal. You'll be able to create a personalized keepsake that she'll look back on for years to come.

Even Grandma needs some time to relax! Help her create her very own at-home spa with this cute "farm fresh" gift set. It's handcrafted in Alabama and features products made with goat's milk, lavender, shea butter and more.

Grandma will love getting cozy in this soft short-sleeved nightgown from Soma.

This custom cutting board will make for an extra-touching gift. You can have one of your most sacred family recipes engraved on the front for a personalized touch. Plus, it's a great way to say thanks for all those delicious meals Grandma has cooked for you over the years.

With this nifty pan, Grandma can make two different flavors of pie at one time!

Grandma will never have to search around for her favorite recipes again! This rustic recipe box comes complete with 76 double-sided recipe cards, eight card dividers and a measuring card. Plus, it's got three slots along the top to hold her recipes as she cooks.

Electric kettles are an easy and efficient way for Grandma to get boiling water ready for her morning tea. This one from Miroco is cordless, has an auto shut-off feature and a sleek white exterior.

You can make sure Grandma is cozy all winter long with this comfortable blanket. This cloud-like throw from Barefoot Dreams will make it even harder to get out of bed in the morning — but who said that's a bad thing? The blanket's easy-care fabric is designed not to shrink, pill or wrinkle, which makes it perfect to snuggle up with on the couch.

This thoughtful "Wold's Best" mug from Etsy can be completely customized to include whatever nickname you call her.

Give grandma a spa experience right in her own home with this handy massager that soothes tired hands with a heated shiatsu massage.

Does your family have a new addition coming soon? Announcing it on National Grandparents Day could be the best gift of all for the grandmother-to-be!

We're so used to taking photos on our phones, but sometimes it's nice to have a physical copy too! Grandma can stash this adorable mini camera in her purse and take retro polaroid photos whenever she wants!

There's nothing like the bond between a grandmother and her grandchildren. To honor that special relationship, gift Grandma this symbolic necklace that features the birthstones of all of her grandchildren. You can add up to nine stones and it comes in silver, gold or rose gold.

Send in a photo of your grandparents' home and you'll receive a custom digital image printed directly on a piece of wood.

With this thoughtful and cozy throw pillow, your grandma can decorate her home with all of her grandchildren's names. You can customize this item with up to 15 names and four different fonts.

For the grandparents with family all over the country (or world), get them this sweet frame filled with all the locations of their loved ones and their exact coordinates.

Whether you call her Nana, Grandma, Mimi, or Gamma, there's an adorable dish towel that has her name all over it.

For a cute and quirky budget-friendly option, consider this stemless wine glass that says, “I’m the fun Grandma.”

Gifts for Grandpa

If you buy one for Grandma, you’ll certainly have to gift one to Grandpa too! It’s an affordable but thoughtful way to let Grandpa know just how much you love him.

Help your granddad keep his morning coffee warm for hours on end with this insulated Yeti mug.

This cotton-blend blanket is one he will have for years to come — and one you may want to steal for yourself. It's perfect as a décor item and is exceptionally comfortable to use for the upcoming winter months.

If he likes to fish during his downtime, consider getting your Grandpa this thoughtful fishing lure that can be customized with a loving message.

There's only so much space on the wall to hang photos, but with a digital photo frame, your grandfather can keep all his favorite moments on display all the time.

Remind Grandpa just how much he means to his grandchildren, no matter how far apart they may be. This sweet frame is both sentimental and thoughtful.

If he enjoys watching the birds chirp in his backyard, this hummingbird feeder will be right up his alley. It comes in three different colors and has over 1,100 five-star verified reviews.

If your grandparents own Apple products and you’re willing to splurge a little bit, they’ll totally love the new Apple TV. It’s great for streaming all of their favorite shows and movies on apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and more.

Does your Grandfather always lose his keys? How about his wallet? Whatever it may be, Tile Pro is here to help! The Tile Pro is a small, waterproof, durable tracking device with Bluetooth features that helps users keep track of their easy-to-lose items.

If he’s an MLB fan, these glasses will definitely be a home run! Each set of two features a map of his favorite team's stadium, detailed with the team’s two main colors. It's one of those rare gifts he would probably never buy for himself, but will definitely use quite often.

This set of custom wooden coasters would be the perfect companion to his new baseball-themed cocktail glasses.

Make sure Grandpa is prepared for the brisk fall air with this comfy fleece pullover from Patagonia. It comes in eight different colors and patterns, including brown, blue and gray.

Bring Grandpa back to the good ole’ days with this record player made by Crosley. It’s portable, has Bluetooth capabilities and comes in almost 25 different colors.

If he enjoys spending his days on the golf course, he’ll totally love these customizable golf balls from Zazzle. You can personalize the text and even add a photo for a personal touch.

There’s nothing better than receiving a brand new bathrobe as a gift. This one from NY Threads is Amazon’s No. 1 bestseller for men’s bathrobes and has over 1,700 verified reviews.

This engraved hammer is for all the grandfathers who spend their weekends fixing things around the house without expecting anything in return.

When in doubt, go with a funny gift you know will make him laugh! This pair of socks says, “If you can read this, bring me a cold beer.”

