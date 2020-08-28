Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

35 gifts for National Grandparents Day that will put a smile on their face

Get them a little something to show how much you care.
By Camryn La Sala

While Mother’s Day and Father’s Day are always marked in our calendars, we often forget to jot down National Grandparents Day — which falls on Sept. 13 this year!

Whether you call them Grammy, Mimi, Gramps or Granddad, your grandparents deserve some extra love once in a while too! And what better time to do so than on their own national day?

To help you make your elders feel extra special this year, we rounded up 35 different gifts that are bound to make them smile. Whether they love to cook, collect jewelry, listen to old tunes or play golf, we’ve found the perfect present to fit any budget for National Grandparents Day.

Gifts for Grandma

1. Knock Knock What I Love About Grandma Book

Knock Knock What I Love About Grandma Book

$10.00
$14.48
$3.99
$9.99

Let Grandma know just how much you love her with this clever "fill-in-the-love" journal. You'll be able to create a personalized keepsake that she'll look back on for years to come.

2. 1818 Farms Farm Fresh Spa Experience Tin

1818 Farms Farm Fresh Spa Experience Tin

$32.00
$32.00

Even Grandma needs some time to relax! Help her create her very own at-home spa with this cute "farm fresh" gift set. It's handcrafted in Alabama and features products made with goat's milk, lavender, shea butter and more.

3. Soma Cool Nights Short Sleeve Sleepshirt

Soma Cool Nights Short Sleeve Sleepshirt

$42.00

Grandma will love getting cozy in this soft short-sleeved nightgown from Soma.

4. StampNouveau Recipe Cutting Board

StampNouveau Recipe Cutting Board

$34.39
$42.99

This custom cutting board will make for an extra-touching gift. You can have one of your most sacred family recipes engraved on the front for a personalized touch. Plus, it's a great way to say thanks for all those delicious meals Grandma has cooked for you over the years.

5. Chicago Metallic Professional Non-Stick Split Decision Pie Pan

Chicago Metallic Professional Non-Stick Split Decision Pie Pan

$13.98
$15.99
$26.28
$15.00

With this nifty pan, Grandma can make two different flavors of pie at one time!

6. CadesandBirch Personalized Vintage Recipe Box

CadesandBirch Personalized Vintage Recipe Box

$47.00

Grandma will never have to search around for her favorite recipes again! This rustic recipe box comes complete with 76 double-sided recipe cards, eight card dividers and a measuring card. Plus, it's got three slots along the top to hold her recipes as she cooks.

7. Miroco Double Wall Stainless Steel Electric Kettle

Miroco Double Wall Stainless Steel Electric Kettle

$35.99
$39.99
$60.95

Electric kettles are an easy and efficient way for Grandma to get boiling water ready for her morning tea. This one from Miroco is cordless, has an auto shut-off feature and a sleek white exterior.

8. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw

$147.00
$147.00
$147.00

You can make sure Grandma is cozy all winter long with this comfortable blanket. This cloud-like throw from Barefoot Dreams will make it even harder to get out of bed in the morning — but who said that's a bad thing? The blanket's easy-care fabric is designed not to shrink, pill or wrinkle, which makes it perfect to snuggle up with on the couch.

9. Mugsby World's Best Mimi Mug

Mugsby World's Best Mimi Mug

$12.99

This thoughtful "Wold's Best" mug from Etsy can be completely customized to include whatever nickname you call her.

10. Brookstone Shiatsu Plus Air Hand Massager

Brookstone Shiatsu Plus Air Hand Massager

$99.99
$99.99
$103.39

Give grandma a spa experience right in her own home with this handy massager that soothes tired hands with a heated shiatsu massage.

11. FramedGiftCo I Love My Grandma Picture Frame

FramedGiftCo I Love My Grandma Picture Frame

$32.99

Does your family have a new addition coming soon? Announcing it on National Grandparents Day could be the best gift of all for the grandmother-to-be!

12. Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera

$54.95
$58.00
$58.98
$59.99

We're so used to taking photos on our phones, but sometimes it's nice to have a physical copy too! Grandma can stash this adorable mini camera in her purse and take retro polaroid photos whenever she wants!

13. EllenBKeepsakes Personalized Birthstone Necklace

EllenBKeepsakes Personalized Birthstone Necklace

$50.00

There's nothing like the bond between a grandmother and her grandchildren. To honor that special relationship, gift Grandma this symbolic necklace that features the birthstones of all of her grandchildren. You can add up to nine stones and it comes in silver, gold or rose gold.

14. WoodLifePrints Custom Home Portrait

WoodLifePrints Custom Home Portrait

$54.95

Send in a photo of your grandparents' home and you'll receive a custom digital image printed directly on a piece of wood.

15. Qualtry Personalized Family Names Throw Pillow

Qualtry Personalized Family Names Throw Pillow

$21.99
$13.99
$15.54

With this thoughtful and cozy throw pillow, your grandma can decorate her home with all of her grandchildren's names. You can customize this item with up to 15 names and four different fonts.

16. LovetoArtCo My Greatest Blessings Print

LovetoArtCo My Greatest Blessings Print

$87.00

For the grandparents with family all over the country (or world), get them this sweet frame filled with all the locations of their loved ones and their exact coordinates.

17. Primitives by Kathy Cotton Dish Towel

Primitives by Kathy Cotton Dish Towel

$10.28
$10.99
$9.99

Whether you call her Nana, Grandma, Mimi, or Gamma, there's an adorable dish towel that has her name all over it.

18. Bevvee Fun Grandma Stemless Wine Glass

Bevvee Fun Grandma Stemless Wine Glass

$18.95
$19.95

For a cute and quirky budget-friendly option, consider this stemless wine glass that says, “I’m the fun Grandma.”

Gifts for Grandpa

1. Knock Knock What I Love About Grandpa Book

Knock Knock What I Love About Grandpa Book

$10.55
$9.99

If you buy one for Grandma, you’ll certainly have to gift one to Grandpa too! It’s an affordable but thoughtful way to let Grandpa know just how much you love him.

2. Yeti Rambler 14-Oz Mug

Yeti Rambler 14-Oz Mug

$24.96
$24.99
$24.99

Help your granddad keep his morning coffee warm for hours on end with this insulated Yeti mug.

3. ChappyWrap Sea Watch Plaid Green Blanket

ChappyWrap Sea Watch Plaid Green Blanket

$135.00

This cotton-blend blanket is one he will have for years to come — and one you may want to steal for yourself. It's perfect as a décor item and is exceptionally comfortable to use for the upcoming winter months.

4. TheInspiredStudio Personalized Fishing Lure

TheInspiredStudio Personalized Fishing Lure

$15.99

If he likes to fish during his downtime, consider getting your Grandpa this thoughtful fishing lure that can be customized with a loving message.

5. NIX Advance 8-Inch USB Digital Photo Frame

NIX Advance 8-Inch USB Digital Photo Frame

$59.99
$79.99
$59.99
$79.99

There's only so much space on the wall to hang photos, but with a digital photo frame, your grandfather can keep all his favorite moments on display all the time.

6. EnchantedHillStudios Close Together or Far Apart Picture Frame

EnchantedHillStudios Close Together or Far Apart Picture Frame

$24.95

Remind Grandpa just how much he means to his grandchildren, no matter how far apart they may be. This sweet frame is both sentimental and thoughtful.

7. Perky-Pet Green Antique Glass Hummingbird Feeder

Perky-Pet Green Antique Glass Hummingbird Feeder

$19.19
$27.27
$23.45

If he enjoys watching the birds chirp in his backyard, this hummingbird feeder will be right up his alley. It comes in three different colors and has over 1,100 five-star verified reviews.

8. Apple TV 4K

Apple TV 4K

$199.00
$199.99

If your grandparents own Apple products and you’re willing to splurge a little bit, they’ll totally love the new Apple TV. It’s great for streaming all of their favorite shows and movies on apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and more.

9. Tile Pro

Tile Pro

$31.99
$34.99
$34.99
$31.99
$34.99

Does your Grandfather always lose his keys? How about his wallet? Whatever it may be, Tile Pro is here to help! The Tile Pro is a small, waterproof, durable tracking device with Bluetooth features that helps users keep track of their easy-to-lose items.

10. Baseball Park Map Glasses

Baseball Park Map Glasses

$35.00

If he’s an MLB fan, these glasses will definitely be a home run! Each set of two features a map of his favorite team's stadium, detailed with the team’s two main colors. It's one of those rare gifts he would probably never buy for himself, but will definitely use quite often.

11. Qualtry Monogram Customized Wooden Coaster

Qualtry Monogram Customized Wooden Coaster

$29.99

This set of custom wooden coasters would be the perfect companion to his new baseball-themed cocktail glasses.

12. Patagonia Men's Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover

Patagonia Men's Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover

$119.00
$119.00
$119.00

Make sure Grandpa is prepared for the brisk fall air with this comfy fleece pullover from Patagonia. It comes in eight different colors and patterns, including brown, blue and gray.

13. Crosley Cruiser Deluxe Vintage Three-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable

Crosley Cruiser Deluxe Vintage Three-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable

$59.95
$89.95
$44.96
$47.99
$89.95

Bring Grandpa back to the good ole’ days with this record player made by Crosley. It’s portable, has Bluetooth capabilities and comes in almost 25 different colors.

14. Unique Photo Gifts World's Best Grandpa Golf Balls

Unique Photo Gifts World's Best Grandpa Golf Balls

$16.70

If he enjoys spending his days on the golf course, he’ll totally love these customizable golf balls from Zazzle. You can personalize the text and even add a photo for a personal touch.

15. NY Threads Luxurious Men's Shawl-Collar Fleece Bathrobe

NY Threads Luxurious Men's Shawl-Collar Fleece Bathrobe

$21.99

There’s nothing better than receiving a brand new bathrobe as a gift. This one from NY Threads is Amazon’s No. 1 bestseller for men’s bathrobes and has over 1,700 verified reviews.

16. Time & Again Personalized Hammer

Time & Again Personalized Hammer

$24.00

This engraved hammer is for all the grandfathers who spend their weekends fixing things around the house without expecting anything in return.

17. Zmart Men's Socks With Sayings

Zmart Men's Socks With Sayings

$9.99

When in doubt, go with a funny gift you know will make him laugh! This pair of socks says, “If you can read this, bring me a cold beer.”

