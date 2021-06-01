All the 'Friends'-themed merch that will make you say, 'Oh. My. God.'

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Though "Friends" debuted in 1994, most of us likely spent a large portion of our time at home last year binge-watching episodes while curled up on the couch. So, when news broke that a "Friends" reunion special would air in 2021, fans of all ages couldn't contain their excitement.

The last episode of the 10-season series actually aired 17 years ago but many of the show's iconic quotes, punchlines and characters continue to be referenced today in popular culture. So, with the release of the highly-anticipated reunion last week, for many, it was time to celebrate. Though, if you're a dedicated fan or still like to unwind by watching episodes back-to-back on the weekends, all of the buzz might have been a "moo point."

Whether you know a self-admitted "Friends" fanatic, can't get over the biggest moments from the reunion or simply are caught up in '90s nostalgia, we rounded up 20 finds inspired by the series that will make you say, "Oh. My. God."

Best 'Friends' merch

Adorned with some of the most iconic symbols from the show, including a Central Perk coffee cup and mirror frame, this bangle is a chic yet subtle accessory for any fan. The brand also has a 'Friends' logo bangle that is decorated with crystals and an adorable bracelet for anyone looking for a gift for the "Rachel to their Monica."

We might not ever be able to live in the famed apartments, but at least we can recreate them at home! LEGO's new "The Friends Apartment" set features scenes from your favorite episodes and includes over 2,000 pieces, such as the Thanksgiving turkey, Phoebe's dollhouse and the giant poking device.

This special 25th anniversary DVD collection includes extended versions of the beloved episodes. It holds all 10 seasons in a conveniently packaged case.

If you're hitting the beach this summer, you'll want this towel adorned with famous doodles in your bag! It features some of the show's most recognizable symbols, such as the lobster, peephole frame and iconic orange couch.

Whether you're a kid at heart or a collector, this LEGO set will make for a great gift. It includes over 1,000 pieces that replicate the beloved cafe and Rachel's place of employment, Central Perk.

You can display this replica of a picture frame on your coffee table or hang it on the wall to bring a piece of Monica's apartment into your own home.

Whether you prefer to sip coffee or tea, this mug will make you feel like you're seated in Central Perk. The dishwasher- and microwave-safe mug is on sale right now for just $8.

Stay cool and comfortable this summer in this oversized tee that features an embroidered Central Perk logo. Pair it with leggings or jeans and your favorite sneakers for an effortless look.

Whether you want to twin with the Monica to your Rachel or the Joey to your Chandler, these tees can make it happen. The classic design is available in sizes XS-XXXL.

This beauty collaboration will bring you one step closer to achieving some of Rachel's most iconic beauty looks. It features nine neutral shades, including "Shopping" and "On a Break."

This espresso body scrub smells almost as good as a fresh cup from Central Perk. Once you exfoliate with the grounds inside, you can use the cup for your morning coffee.

Whether crocheting became a new hobby for you in 2020 or you're still trying to get crafty, this adorable kit comes with everything you need to create Monica's Thanksgiving turkey and the famous orange couch. With the included instruction book, you can make up to 11 more iconic moments and characters from the show.

Relive your favorite moments with these adorable figures! Gift one to a friend or keep one for your own keychain.

... But we do know that we want to wear this tee all the time. Nearly everyone's favorite quote from the series lives on this NBC-exclusive shirt.

Much like Ross, Joey, Rachel, Monica, Phoebe and Chandler know, New York City gets its fair share of rainy days. No matter where you reside, though, this color-changing umbrella will keep you dry.

Channel your inner Rachel from Season 2 in this appropriately themed apron. Perfect for the at-home barista who enjoys making espresso in the mornings.

Decorate your phone or laptop with these fun decals, which feature designs such as the lobster, the famous door frame and Joey's signature line, "How you doin'?"

No matter if he's your lobster, she's your lobster or you're your own lobster, this cute gift set is one to treasure. The ceramic mug and socks boast the same design and arrive in a perfectly packaged box.

Similar to the beach towel, this blanket features iconic doodles from some of the best moments in the series. The front is made with soft mink and the back is made with fuzzy, irresistibly soft sherpa.

Hopefully whoever you gift this set to won't have meat trifle on the menu. It includes the official 'Friends' cookbook and a teal-green apron with a Thanksgiving turkey design for the sous-chef of the household.

This mug features a full-wrap design of the cast on a New York City skyscraper. It might be the only cup you'll want to use while binging all 10 seasons in one weekend.

