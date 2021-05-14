Drew Barrymore was 'blown away' by this affordable clay face mask

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Drew Barrymore regularly shouts out her favorite skin care and beauty products on her Instagram and on "The Drew Barrymore Show." And given her flawless complexion, we're always quick to take note of any tips she has to share — especially if they just so happen to be budget-friendly.

Just last week, Barrymore raved about Mario Badescu's popular Drying Mask during the "Drew's Doggy Bag," portion of the show. "It's a mask that literally blew me away," she said.

Barrymore said that she "loves" the mask because she has visible pores. "There's a lot of controversy," she said. "They say 'once you got an open pore, that thing ain't ever closing.' So, what do you do from there?" she continued, adding that after using the mask her "pores were visibly gone."

According to Dr. Michele Farber, a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in Philadelphia, PA, you can't actually permanently change the size of your pores with a topical treatment. However, you can temporarily make them look smaller by reducing excess oil and getting rid of pore-clogging debris using products like this one.