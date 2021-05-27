The 'Friends' reunion is finally here! These are the 10 biggest moments

Aniston and Schwimmer were almost more than ‘Friends’

Host James Corden asked the cast if there were any offscreen romances, prompting Aniston to turn to Schwimmer. “David?” she asked. “The first season, I had a major crush on Jen,” Schwimmer replied. “It was reciprocated,” said Aniston.

“At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other,” Schwimmer explained. “But it was like two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that.”

“Bulls---,” LeBlanc joked.

“Honestly, I remember saying at one time to David, ‘It’s going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television,” said Aniston. “Sure enough, first time we kissed was in that coffee shop,” she added. “So we just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”

The pair were then shown performing a heartfelt reading of the unforgettable first-kiss scene, from the season two episode "The One Where Ross Finds Out,” intercut with footage from the original.

“I thought back on the very first year or two, you know, when we had breaks from rehearsal, there were moments when we would, like, cuddle on the couch,” Schwimmer revealed.

“We would spoon and fall asleep on the couch," Aniston added.

“How did everyone not know we were crushing on each other?” Schwimmer asked, to which Perry and Cox each responded, “We knew.”