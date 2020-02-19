Score up to 50% off winter essentials during Nordstrom's clearance sale

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Spring is right around the corner, which means it's the perfect time to stock up on discounted winter essentials!

From now until Feb. 23, Nordstrom is having a massive Winter Sale event featuring tons of popular brands. Whether you're looking for a new statement jacket or some flattering skinny jeans, these deals should help get you through the rest of the winter in style.

Nordstrom Winter Sale clothing deals

Made with faux suede, this jacket looks perfect for a night on the town. It comes in four different colors and features a flowing open design.

This slouchy drop-shoulder sweater should keep you cozy during the remaining cold weeks ahead. You can grab this casual-chic sweater in either gray or camel.

You can add a sleek and edgy look to any outfit with faux leather trousers, and this option by Topshop is currently 50% off.

This open cardigan is designed to be both lightweight and soft, which should add a sleek touch to any outfit.

Now is the perfect time to get a pair of classic black jeans for a fraction of the cost. With a stretchy material made to move with you, these button-up pants might become your new go-to.

Made with a high waist to hold everything in, these jeans have a casual everyday look with a straight-fit cut.

If you're passionate about high-waisted jeans, then give these a try! The jeans feature a trendy cropped leg and a light wash that should be easy to pair with almost any top.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

This eye-catching dark teal skirt might just add a flirty touch to your outfit. The satin material is currently getting rave reviews for its soft texture, though some customers suggested ordering one size down.

Move away from the typical solid color blazer and step up your work fashion with a textured wool pattern. Not only does it have wider lapels, but the front pockets will make it easier to store your phone and keys.

This chic piece makes it easy to jump on the jumpsuit trend. The deep shade of plum looks like a perfect choice for any work gathering or wedding.

Nordstrom Winter Sale shoe deals

No need to worry about water damage with these waterproof boots! Made with a rubber sole, these stylish shoes were made to grip and prevent any slippery falls.

There's nothing like an eye-catching pump to add a trendy twist to your look. This Vince Camuto design has been called "sexy and comfy" by one satisfied reviewer.

If you're in the market for a fresh pair of loafers, consider this classic suede option. They feature a 1-inch heel for comfort and support.

These black 4-inch heels are made of suede and feature cutouts and tied cords for an extra smooth look.

Chelsea boots can get expensive, but this Sam Edelman design is a steal at under $60. These brown everyday boots feature a leather synthetic upper lining and sole, while the pull-on tab makes them easy to slip on when you're in a hurry.

Nordstrom Winter Sale accessory deals

This multifunctional bag features both a short chain strap and a longer crossbody strap, so you can customize the length and style to your liking.

If you're looking for a simple yet functional purse, this solid leather crossbody bag seems like the perfect size to carry all of your essentials. It features an adjustable strap and a secure magnetic closure.

Get more for less! This pack of six earrings comes with both subtle studs and extravagant hoops.

This stylish wool hat is designed to keep you warm during these chilly days, and the added knot around the hat adds a unique touch.

You can't go wrong with an everyday wallet that fits all of the essentials. It also comes with a removable chain, so you can carry it with or without a strap.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!