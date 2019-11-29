You can get this bestselling Dyson vacuum for $150 off right now

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

This Black Friday, we're keeping our eyes open for the best deals on everything from clothing to tech items. Since it's the busiest shopping day of the year, it seems like nearly everything is on sale — but here at TODAY we understand that not every deal is created equal.

There are some products that go on sale multiple times a year, and others that are discounted once in a blue moon, but thanks to our love for anything and everything shopping, we discovered a deal that you won't want to pass up.

When we release our Black Friday shopping guides, we make sure all prices are current. But, prices change frequently (hopefully they get lower!), so there’s a chance the prices are now different than what you see below. You can shop all the best Black Friday 2019 deals here.

Right now, you can get the Dyson V8 Animal Cord-Free Vacuum for 38% off. Since it's originally a $400 vacuum, you'll receive savings of $150 this Black Friday.

Maintaining clean floors can be tough on its own, but trying to keep your home in tip-top shape when you have an animal around can prove twice as difficult. With 150% more power than the Dyson V6 Vacuum, this one is well equip to handle the toughest household projects.

“As a senior I love the light weight and it does a super job picking up hair that accumulates from our golden retriever. We have mostly bare wood floors with a couple of scatter rugs and it does a great job for me,” said one reviewer after her husband purchased the vacuum.

Though the name “Dyson V8 Animal” is a tell-tale sign that this vacuum can handle the peskiest of pet problems, it is perfect for everyday home needs as well.

It is build with a filtration system that captures allergens and expels clean air within a few seconds. In addition, the dirt ejector empties dust in a swift, single action. These characteristics ensure that that you won’t have to do extra clean-up after the initial act of vacuuming — an issue that can happen when transporting the dirt and dust takes multiple steps.

If floors aren’t your main issue, the Dyson V8 Animal Cord-Free Vacuum also comes with a mini motorized tool that removes pet hair and ground in dirt from tight spaces and furniture.

One buyer who recently purchased two other vacuums commented on the utility and ease-of-use of the vacuum. “Vacuuming my hard floors is now a breeze. The floor head swivels in all kinds of directions, so I rarely have to move chairs or other pieces of furniture. Vacuuming my entire house takes only a fraction of the time I had spent with the other floor vacuums.”

