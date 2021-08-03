Up to 70% off grills, robot vacuums and 13 other can't-miss deals in August

Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Summer is slowly starting to cool down, but the deals on summer essentials are still hot as ever. While you might be using August for back-to-school shopping, now is also a great time to grab outdoor essentials and home items that don't always see price drops.

Smarter living expert Bahar Takhtehchian joined Hoda & Jenna to let us in on the markdowns worth taking advantage of in August, including deals on grills, vacuums, kitchen appliances and more. From retailers like Walmart and Target to REI and Amazon, she did all of the digging to find the items seeing some low prices right now.

In addition to some of these markdowns, Takhtehchian also recommends taking advantage of tax-free weekends in your state this month to save even more. Read on to find out how you can save big on these under-the-radar deals that are too good to pass up on.

To shop this article by category, click on the links below:

Best things to buy in August

Outdoor & gardening deals

Walmart

You can save up to $120 on outdoor sets dining sets at Walmart this month, up to $130 on select armchairs and take $60 off select lawn mowers.

Upgrade your outdoor space with this set that was made for entertaining. It includes two lounge chairs, two ottomans and a table.

Save $75 on this maintenance-free lawn mower, which doesn't require any gas or oil to start. It's perfect for small to mid-size lawns and can hold over 10 gallons of clippings.

Make garden maintenance a breeze with this electric tiller that is on sale right now for $44 off. It starts up with just the push of a button and has over 490 five-star reviews from shoppers.

Backcountry

Heading out on a road trip or a camping trip before summer ends? Snag all of your gear on sale (up to 50% off) from Backcountry before you head out! You can save on tents, camp stoves, sleeping bags and more this month.

This top-rated, lightweight sleeping bag is water-repellent and the perfect way to spend summer nights while keeping cool and comfortable.

Don't be without the ultimate camping essential this summer! It's on sale right now for $50 off of the original price.

Dick's Sporting Goods

Another outdoor savings destination, you can enjoy $80 off select tents, $50 off select bonfire pits and $65 select fishing gear.

Take the campfire to the beach or the backyard with this popular portable stove. It has over 3,000 five-star reviews and is worth grabbing before it's gone.

This easy-to-use fishing pole was made for fast-action fishing. It features a magnetic brake control system and a non-slip split grip handle for easy use.

Home improvement deals

Amazon

You'll find steep discounts on robot vacuums and carpet cleaners this month at Amazon, making now the best time to purchase.

Any pet home could use some TLC, which makes this mop a must-have. It can clean up tough messes on hard floors, like wood and tile, in a breeze and is on sale right now for 20% off.

Know someone who's been waiting to receive a robot vacuum as a holiday gift? Take advantage of a huge markdown on this version from Shark that features self-emptying capabilities.

Best Buy

Select Tineco floor washers will be on sale at Best Buy this month for $50 off the original price.

If you hate vacuuming and mopping, this multi-tasking appliance will take care of them for you, all at the same time. It can be used on all sealed hard floors to keep them shiny and clean.

Bissell

Select air purifiers from Bissell will see $50 discounts this month, so now is the time to grab one for your home.

Equipped with three-stage filtration and a HEPA filter, Bissell's air320 Max Purifier is perfect for anyone looking for cleaner air in their bedroom, basement or dining room — and you can save $50 on it right now.

Kitchen deals

Lowe's

If you're in need of new appliances, take advantage of savings at Lowe's this month. Deals to note include $100 off select washing machines and dryers.

From Aug. 2 - Aug. 11, the Frigidaire Gallery Electric Range will be on sale for $500 off of its original price. It features air fryer technology to make healthy meals a breeze and a 30-minute steam clean setting for easy care.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Need a way to make fresh brew at your home office? Grab the Keurig K-Mini Plus on sale for $40 off this month at Bed Bath & Beyond. You can also grab the the K-Mini Basic on sale for 30% off at Target.

This single-serve coffee maker won't take up precious counter space or skimp on the quality of your cup of joe either. Pop one of your favorite K-Cups in and enjoy a hot cup of coffee (or tea) in minutes.

Home Depot

You can catch select appliances like air fryers and coffee makers on sale for 20% off at Home Depot during the month of August.

You've likely heard of the magic of air fryers — and now is your time to get one. This air fryer from Aria has over 600 five-star reviews and is on sale right now for 20% off.

Grill deals

Lowe's

From Aug. 12 - Oct. 11, you'll be able to save $50 on the Pit Boss pellet grill at Lowe's, so mark your calendar!

More August deals

At Overstock.com you can save up to 70% sitewide and score free shipping, as well as take an additional 20% off select home and garden products.

Don't miss the chance to save up to 60% off select patio and dining sets and up to 40% off outdoor décor at Wayfair this month. You can also take up to 50% off countertop appliances like blenders, microwaves and air fryers at Wayfair this month.

Expect major deals on all things outdoors at Macy's this month, including discounts on select outdoor lighting, outdoor furniture and hammocks, all up to 55% off.

Cooking gear, sleeping bags and tents will all see discounts of up to 30% off this month at REI.

