BaubleBar's new holiday accessories are perfect to pair with your ugly sweater

Looking to get an edge in your (virtual) ugly sweater contest this year? The best way to take your holiday spirit up to the next level is to accessorize, accessorize, accessorize. This holiday season, brighten up your look with BaubleBar's adorable festive jewelry.

Holiday accessories have always been a game-changer, and this year, celebrity-favorite brand BaubleBar has stepped up to the plate with their "festive faves" holiday collection. The collection includes earrings, bracelets, and hair clips guaranteed to get you in the holiday spirit.

BaubleBar is offering a wide range of options for earrings in terms of style and design, so whether you prefer dangling earrings or studs, you can find the right choice for you. From Santa Clauses to dreidels, nutcrackers to snowmen, you really can't go wrong with these unique and spirited earrings.

All of the earrings are made with glass stone jewels, so no matter which pair (or pairs) you choose, you know they'll be bright and cheery.

Check out some the jewelry from BaubleBar's holiday collection below.

Talk about a show stopper! They are lightweight and easy to wear while also being a stunning option. The ornaments that adorn the tree even swing back and forth!

The menorah on these earrings is gorgeously detailed and features jewel toned candles. The design features gold plating, steel posts and gorgeous glass stones.

Celebrate the season with these Santa-inspired statement earrings. They're sure to bring a little extra joy into your day. Plus, they make a great gift!

This pair is hard to ignore! We're loving the adorable llama design and the sunglasses and festive hat complete the look.

They even have a carrot nose! This pair is as cheerful as it is eye-catching. Keep in mind that the handcrafted design's size may vary.

Available in three sizes, this set of bracelets is a festive take on BaubleBar's best-selling Pisa Bracelet. The original gold bracelet is included in the set, along with a multicolored version and a bell-adorned style (the bells actually work!). The best part about this set is that the original Pisa Bracelet can be worn year-round, making it a more practical investment.

This subtle yet festive hair clip is the perfect addition to any winter outfit. The giftwrap-inspired bows are chic and stylish, and are an eye-catching metallic silver color. Use this hair clip to add a pop of holiday-inspired cheer to your outfit.

