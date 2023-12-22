IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sorry, but I’m not making any plans that require me to change out of this cozy loungewear set

It checks all my winter wardrobe boxes: comfy, versatile and chic.
Courtesy Danielle Murphy
By Danielle Murphy

When it comes to winter fashion trends, 2023 has had its fair share so far: puffer jackets, balletcore and baggy pants to name a few. But my undisputed favorite has to be the matching set. And while the "matching" part takes the difficulty out of putting an outfit together, I wouldn't love the trend half as much if it didn't also involve having the utmost level of comfort. Because I'm a firm believer that an uncomfortable lounge or sweat set is unequivocally fashion sacrilege.

Clearly, I take my winter clothing very seriously. If it's not cozy — and isn't meant for work or occasions where cocktails and fancy food are involved — I don't want it. All that to say, I want — no, need — the two-piece set I'm about to talk about in every single color available.

Anrabess Oversized 2-Piece Sweatsuit

It wasn't a hard decision to pick one up after our Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach told me she owns one and loves it. When I saw it was also an Amazon bestseller and comes in over 20 colors and a variety of sizes, it became a no-brainer to add to my cart.

It's unbelievably soft

According to the brand, the fabric is made up of 50% rayon, 45% polyester and 5% spandex. Unless you're a material connoisseur, those numbers don't give a clear idea of how this jumpsuit feels on the body. The only way I can think of explaining it is that it reminds me of a scuba suit — but way less restricting and about 10-times softer.

It's marketed as an oversized sweatsuit, which I love, so I opted for my regular size small — and the fit certainly didn't under deliver. I don't think I could find a cozier everyday outfit than this one. In fact, this is the lounge set I'll be wearing Christmas morning, while recovering on New Year's Day, and any day beyond that when I need to transition from work attire to comfy clothes. It's also a great set to wear on daily walks during this unseasonably warm December weather.

Love the half-zip design!Courtesy Danielle Murphy

I do think this would make an easy and chic outfit to wear out of the house, too, but that largely depends on the color, in my opinion. I chose the navy blue shade, which is lovely, but it's also giving me Reuben Tishkoff of "Ocean's Eleven." If you don't know that reference (I implore you to watch — it's a classic comedy), then maybe just picture your grandfather in a casino with a cigar in his hand. And while that is a relaxed vibe I can get on board with, for my next purchase I'll likely go for a more subtle-yet-colorful hue for a more feminine look. I will also try an XS to achieve a more fitted look that I'd normally choose when going out.

Lastly, I love that I don't have to wear these two pieces together. Recently, I paired the bottoms with a form-fitting bodysuit and platform sneakers and loved the shape I was able to achieve with the tight top and wide-leg pant. I can also see myself throwing on the half-zip over a pair of jeans throughout the rest of the winter season when I need some added warmth. Needless to say, this loungewear set will be getting a lot of use, making it well worth it's (already) affordable price.

