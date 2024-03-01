Ann Taylor’s massive sale has up to 53% off on jeans, tops, more

We've reached that point in the season where warmer days are starting to trickle in. So obviously, this means a spring wardrobe refresh is on all of our minds.

To help breathe some fresh life into your closet, Ann Taylor has you covered with the "The Friends of Ann Event." Now through March 10, this sale will allow you to save 30% off on styles across the site. So whether you're looking for transitional sweaters, flattering jeans or a pair of heeled sandals, there are tons of deals to grab for any upcoming springtime occasion.

Below we rounded up our favorite styles from the Ann Taylor sale for you to shop, including some even steeper discounts on clothing and jewelry — up to 53% off!

Clothing deals | Shoes and accessory deals

Ann Taylor clothing deals

Select colors of this cardigan are on sale starting at under $50, and the brand calls this piece "a wardrobe icon." It's made of soft lightweight knit and can be worn open or buttoned up.

Oh-la-la, this striped tee has that classic Parisian-chic look! And it's one of those tops you can match with anything, from jeans to trousers to shorts.

Update your wardrobe for spring by adding pastel colors, like this pink button-down. It's made of a cotton-elastane blend to give it a soft and stretchy fit.

This time of year calls for transitional clothing pieces, which is why you'll want to snag this sweater tee. The heavier fabric is perfect for mild temperatures, and not to mention how chic it'll look with jeans or a skirt.

There's no rule on when you're allowed to wear white jeans, but if you have been waiting to grab a pair — now's your chance! This find is designed with an ankle boot-cut, and is made with elastane for some extra stretch.

This breezy top features a delicate embroidered design on the arm and bottom hem. It also has a looser and breezy fit that you can wear untucked with jeans, trousers and more.

If you haven't noticed, wide-leg jeans aren't going anywhere and this high-waist pair is sleek, bringing the causal denim look up a notch. Wear it with a cardigan, button-down or casual tee.

If you're looking to grab some new workwear for the season, you'll want to snag these wide-leg black trousers while they're on sale. According to the brand, the pants feature an elastic waistband for the ultimate comfort.

The upcoming season might inspire you to stock up on spring dresses. This ruffled pick features a floral design and an adjustable tie-waist.

Whether you're shopping for an upcoming shower or work event, this pink dress features a classic a-line design and short-sleeves. Plus it's made with 3% spandex, so you can enjoy a flexible fit.

Ann Taylor shoe and accessory deals

These oversized stud earrings can add a statement to any outfit, from casual to bold. One thing to note is that reviewers say they can feel heavy.

This layered chain accessory features two gold-tone necklaces of different widths that can be adjusted for an additional two inches of length. You can wear it to dress up one of your favorite tees, sweaters or button-downs.

This earring set comes with nine different types of hoops and studs for under $50. You'll have an ear accessory for every occasion and you could even wear them together if you have a double piercing.

If this season is going to bring you a lot of travel, you'll want to grab this phone crossbody bag for all of your beach days or city exploring. It features a flap enclosure to keep your phone safely stowed.

Featuring a block heel that's just under two inches, these sandals can be worn for a variety of occasions, from brunches to daytime weddings. It comes in a suede nude, or the brand also offers the shoe in black leather.

Loafers can give your favorite jeans or workwear that elegant and classic touch. This pair features a half-inch heel and comes in black or pearl.