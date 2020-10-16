Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day has come and gone as quickly as the changing fall leaves. That doesn’t mean the juggernaut retailer is done slashing prices on some of their most popular items. Whether you’re committed to getting your Christmas shopping done early or aren’t done treating yourself, Amazon is spreading some much-needed holiday joy early with a new savings event called Holiday Dash.

The month-long sale includes "Black Friday-worthy deals" on must-have clothing, appliances, tech, cookware and a million more items from small businesses and top-rated brands. Shoppers can access the daily deals on the site, app or simply asking their voice assistant, “Alexa, what are my deals?”

For a charitable twist, AmazonSmile will also donate a portion of proceeds from eligible products to an organization of the shopper's choice.

The Shop TODAY team got a taste of which products you should stock up on early. From a retro-cool instant digital camera to one of the internet's most popular winter jackets, these gifts will make everyone on your shopping list satisfied.

This his-and-her toothbrush set is designed with your family’s oral health (and your dentist’s happiness) in mind. The AquaSonic Duo comes with 10 brush heads, three cleaning modes, and a convenient wireless charging station to keep the vibrations coming.

Smile! Fujifilm's digital camera may have an old-school design, but its selfie mode is as modern as it comes. It’s also lightweight, durable and available in five different colors.

Healthy fried food isn’t a thing that should exist, and yet. This air fryer uses 85% less fat than the traditional deep fryer and can make hundreds of different delicious dishes with 11 different presets. Its non-stick cooking basket could even hold a whole chicken!

Available in 14 different colors and up to 12 hours of playtime, this Bluetooth speaker is great for late-season picnics or solo karaoke sessions in the shower.

Upgrade your wrist game with this classically designed Bulova watch. Made out of stainless steel, this refined watch is also water-resistant.

While you may not be able to travel to the tropics for the holidays this year, at least your home could smell like paradise. This diffuser is hinted with fresh waterlilies, jungle moss and cedar.

Show off your beloved books and trinkets with this ladder-style bookcase. With clean, simple lines and durable shelving, this piece of furniture is both charming and long-lasting.

With plenty of arch support and deep outer grooves, these Adidas kicks are perfect for running a marathon — or at least taking a quick walk around the block.

You can still get one of Prime Day’s biggest sellers for significantly less! Add this voice assistant to any room in your home for 40% off.

The famous Amazon coat remains a bestseller years after becoming a viral hit. Now it can be yours for a fraction of the price!

This weekender bag from Herschel Supply includes a functional shoe compartment, synthetic leather handles and a minimalist appearance appealing to all.

Impress your foodie friends by presenting this sleek Dutch oven at your holiday dinner party gatherings. Available in 10 different colors, the 3.5-quart kitchen staple is ideal for making hearty stews, comforting casseroles and one-pot meals.

Getting messy has never been so fun! This jumbo slime making kit comes with 18 different colored slimes and a dozen types of glitter that lets your child unleash their inner creativity while improving their motor skills and hands-eye coordination.

