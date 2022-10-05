25 beauty essentials to shop ahead of Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, starting at $4

In less than a week, there will be major deals for Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, which is a great chance to get a head start on your holiday shopping. According to Amazon, we can expect some amazing sales on customer-favorites, such as tech, home, fashion and of course, beauty.

But you don't have to wait until next week to score some awesome deals! The retailer has already slashed some prices on everyday beauty essentials. And with the change of season, now's a good time to update your favorite lip colors or stock up on hydrating serums.

Keep reading to see all of the top beauty deals we found ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

Early Prime Day hair deals

The bestselling hot air brush is on sale ahead of the Prime Day fall event. With over a whopping 250,000 five star ratings, the brand says this blow dryer will give salon results by styling and volumizing your locks without the damage.

If you're looking to tame any frizz, this nourishing keratin and argan oil serum is perfect for all types of hair textures, says the brand. Right now you can save 50% off.

Dermatologists say apple cider vinegar shampoo can do wonders for your hair and this 16-ounce bottle shampoo and conditioning set is currently under $23. According to the brand, the formula is meant to naturally hydrate and remove buildup from your hair and scalp.

According to the brand, this tea tree oil infused shampoo and conditioning set is meant to target dandruff and relieve an itchy scalp. It has over 5,000 Amazon ratings and one verified reviewer wrote, "after my blow dry hair was so shiny, silky, and healthy looking. I'm thinking of using this a few days a week to help reduce build-up. "

If you're looking to upgrade your beauty tools, now is the time. According to Amazon, this Hot Tools curling iron has been the lowest price in 30 days, which means you're saving 46% off. The brand says the gold barrel will give you loose salon-worthy curls.

Save 34% on this professional hot air brush, which features three heat settings and 360 degree airflow. According to the brand, this hair dryer has ion technology to give you a "frizz-free blowout" without the damage.

For an ultra-sleek straight do, the popular hair tool brand is currently marking down this straightening iron at 29% off. With over 13,500 Amazon ratings, the brand says this straightener heats up to 450 degrees for a quick, "pin-straight" style.

Early Prime Day skin care deals

Heading back into a fall routine can be exhausting; de-stress and de-puff with these gold- and collagen-infused under-eye patches. According to the brand, these eye masks are meant to relieve puffy eyes, dark circles and fine lines. Plus you can currently save 69% off the original price!

According to the brand, this dermatologist-recommended body wash will provide hydration to the driest skin. With over 49,00 five star ratings, one verified reviewer wrote "I loved this, left my skin very soft and the fragrance is so pleasant but light."

Lavender essential oil has many therapeutic effects, says the brand. And they also mention it can be used in shampoos, diffusers and more. Right now, you can grab this 4-ounce bottle at 54% off.

This facial cleanser is packed with skin loving ingredients, like vitamin A, C and E. The brand says you can expect hydrating and anti-aging benefits with this formula.

If you're looking to add a retinol into your skin care routine, this CeraVe retinol serum has over 22,000 five star ratings. According to the brand, this non-greasy formula will help reduce the appearance of acne marks and pores. Plus it's currently 33% off ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale.

This bestselling anti-aging vitamin C serum is infused with vitamin E and hyaluronic acid. According to the brand, this serum is meant to enhance skin brightness, reduce dark spots and the appearance of fine lines.

Pamper yourself with a collagen-infused, Himalayan scrub. According to the brand, it can be used on your face, lips, body and feet and is meant to reduce the appearance of fine lines, shaving bumps, scarring and more.

Early Prime Day makeup deals

This creamy lip liner comes in tons of rich colors and right now it is currently 65% off. One verified reviewer loves how it looks and wrote, "this lip liner is unlike other lip liners I’ve used. It can be used as a liner or a primer base filling in the entire lip under sheer lip glosses."

Pair your lip liner with a bold and shiny lip gloss from Haus Laboratories. It comes in a variety of shades and some colors even start at $4 — that's 76% off!

For under $5, you can grab this retractible eyeliner in black or a fun trendy color. According to the brand, the formula is smudge proof and lasts all day long.

Coming in over 35 colors, you can save 20% off Maybelline matte liquid lipsticks. Not to mention it has over 81,000 Amazon ratings. One verified reviewer wrote, "It stays on for a long time, doesn’t smudge, and leaves my lips feeling moist. It is not dry or sticky, and that is what I like most about it."

With over 100,000 Amazon ratings, the brand says this lengthening mascara is infused with bamboo extract and is ophthalmologist tested, making it good for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.

This eyebrow pen has a unique tip that's meant to give hair-like strokes. Plus the brand says it's smudge-proof and will stay for up to 24 hours.

According to the brand, this buildable tint is extremely creamy and can be used on both your lips and cheeks.

Save on premium beauty ahead of Prime Day with this color correcting foundation. Coming in 19 shades, the brand says this weightless formula will provide light to medium coverage.

Early Prime Day beauty gadget deals

Cleaning your makeup brushes can be a daunting task but this gadget makes the process quick and easy. This brush cleaning kit features a brush spinner, cleaner dock, brush collars and bowl.

Upgrade your skin care routine with this high frequency therapy wand. Coming with six different attachments, this device can be used to treat acne scarring, increase blood circulation and even reduce wrinkles and fine lines.

Take the entire day off your skin with this powerful cleansing tool. According to the brand, the "sonic glow technology" will remove the toughest dirts and impurities, leaving you with your cleanest skin yet.