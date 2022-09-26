Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale event is weeks away — but you can shop these 20 deals now

Good news for anyone who wants to get a head start on their holiday shopping or is just looking to update their fall wardrobe now that the cool season is here: Amazon just announced a huge Prime Early Access Sale with deals on everything from tech to fashion.

The event is slated to kick off Oct. 11, with discounts as steep as 80% off — but they will only be available to Amazon Prime members. If you've already secured an Amazon Prime membership, you don't have to wait out these next few weeks, though. The e-retailer has already started rolling out thousands of early deals that you can shop right now.

Below, we narrowed down 20 of the best Prime Early Access Sale deals that you can add to your cart before the event arrives.

Prime Early Access deals to shop now

This classic style is on deal for over 40% off but plenty of other colors in this high-rise fit are also on sale right now, including this black pair and this sleek white style. According to the brand, they're designed to sit at your natural waist for a slimming and flattering fit.

You can snag this tunic for $13 right now, thanks to a 50% discount. It boasts a relaxed fit and thumbhole details for a casual yet sporty feel.

Have a few events planned this fall? You can grab this jumpsuit while it's on sale and have something cute to wear to the office, brunch and beyond.

Depending on where you live, snowfall will likely be here before you know it. Ahead of Amazon's huge sale, you can grab this pair for 50% off.

Sweater vests are a fall staple. We found this style on deal for over 20% off, so you can upgrade any outfit without breaking the bank this season.

If you made your return to the office, a stylish yet functional backpack will probably come in handy for the commute. This faux leather bag features an anti-theft design, the brand says, as it zippers from the back instead of the front, but still has small pockets that you can use to store small trinkets and water bottles.

The right outerwear can make all the difference as the temperatures change. This water-resistant jacket makes for a lightweight outer layer that you can use on breezy days.

Thanks to a 48% discount, you can save more than $140 on this robotic vacuum right now. According to the brand, it works on hard floors and carpets and is also compatible with smart devices such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Want to upgrade to a smart TV without splurging? This 24-inch model is on sale for just under $100 and comes with a voice remote with Amazon Alexa and FireTV built-in. It also supports Netflix, Pandora, Prime Video and Hulu Plus, the brand says.

Still working from home? We found a deal for 20% off of one of HP's top-rated printers. Not only will you save on the home office essential, but the brand says you'll also score an instant ink subscription free for six months when you activate HP+.

Apple's wireless earbuds have a 4.8-star rating, allow you to experience 24 hours of listening time on a single charge and can be used with various Apple devices, the brand shares. They're on sale for 25% off ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

Want to give your bedroom a fresh feel for fall? This quilted set includes a bedspread and two standard shams for less than $50.

If you spend more time on the couch watching movies during this time of year, we found a sherpa blanket you'll probably want to get cozy with. It comes in six different checkered designs and is on deal for less than $20.

Skullcandy's wireless earbuds boast a 4.3-star rating and come with interchangeable ear tips that you can use to customize their fit. The brand says they are sweat- and water-resistant and boast up to 22 hours of battery life.

Decor doesn't have to be a budget breaker. You can elevate your living space thanks to this discount, which allows you to save more than $50 on a new console table.

Labor Day has come and gone, but you can still score some savings on mattresses! We found this deal on Casper's queen size Element mattress, which allows you to take $70 off of the regular price.

If you've been waiting all year to make your favorite fall comfort foods, we found the perfect dish to make them in. This cast iron casserole from T-Fal is oven-safe up to 500 degrees, can be used on the stove, according to the brand, and is on deal for less than $50.

Fresh coffee a must for your mornings? This single serve coffee maker allows you to craft the perfect cup with your own grounds without having to make an entire pot.

NutriChef's air fryer is on deal for more than 40% off right now, so you can save more than $45 on the appliance. It boasts a 3.7-quart capacity and can be used to broil, roast, BBQ, grill and bake.

Tailgating this season? We found this elevated koozie from BrüMate on deal for 15% right now, so you can keep your drink of choice cold until the game starts.