It's finally October, meaning that cozy sweaters, autumn-toned booties and late-night bonfires are in full force. Alongside the fall trends and activities lies something that deserves even more of your attention — Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

We're all about the splashes of pink that show up this time of year, and we're even more thrilled when we can invest in wardrobe staples, beauty items and everyday products that actually help the companies trying to end breast cancer for good.

TODAY style editor Bobbie Thomas dropped by the studio to feature some style finds that give back a significant percentage of their proceeds to benefit the research, awareness and prevention of breast cancer. Some of the brands she discovered go one step further by donating 100% of their sales or proceeds from specific items to individuals who work day-in and day-out to eliminate the disease.

Find some of Bobbie's pink pinks that will leave you feeling good inside and out.

BOBBIE'S BCA POWER SUIT

NY & Co. Soft Madie Blazer

The Madie Blazer comes from NY & Co's Think Pink collection. It features an open-front silhouette meant to add a sense of ease to your look, and during the month of October, $2 from the sale of each item in the Think Pink collection will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

NY & Co. Madie Pant

Complete your Pink Power suit with the Madie Pant. These pants are made in a 2-way stretch fabric that moves with you so you can (comfortably) strut in style. With a self-tie waist belt and a slim leg, they help you put the "power" in Pink Power.

AWARENESS ATHLEISURE

Aerie Limited-Edition Hoodie

As the temperatures get cooler (hopefully), you may want to snag this adorable Aerie hoodie to keep you warm — while supporting a good cause! 100% of the sales from their line of limited-edition items in the US will benefit Bright Pink, a non-profit dedicated to prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancers in young women.

Aerie Limited-Edition High-Waisted Legging

Add a pop of color into your workout with these seamless high-waisted leggings. They are currently available in the color "Red Sprinkle" in all sizes, and they're so comfortable you'll want to stay in them all day long.

Aerie Limited-Edition Sports Bra

Complete your perfect gym outfit with this limited-edition sports bra. Designed for a medium impact workout, the bra features a racerback design to give you a full range of motion. You can save 40% off the original price and snag this piece for just under $21.

STRENGTH IN SHOELACES

M.Gemi Pink Shoe Laces

These limited-edition laces are far more than cute — they bring us one step closer to finding a cure for breast cancer. M.Gemi teamed up with F Cancer and created this set of laces for purchase, ensuring that 100% of the proceeds go to providing informative resources about breast cancer prevention, early detection, and life during and after cancer.

BEAUTY WITH BENEFITS

Aerin Rollerball & Lip Conditioner Set

If you're the type of person who struggles to get through an entire bottle of perfume, you may want to opt for a rollerball instead. This fragrance has amber musk tones and the set includes a moisturizing rose lip conditioner. The best part? Proceeds support breast cancer research in honor of Aerin Lauder's aunt, Evelyn Lauder.

PUCKER UP TO PINK

Estee Lauder Pink Perfection Lipstick Set

For $35, you can get this Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipstick set from Estee Lauder. The three featured colors are: Powerful, Tumultuous Pink and Rebellious Rose. The company will donate 100% of the retail price to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation from each purchase.

