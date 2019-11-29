Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping events of the year, but sometimes the thought of going out in the madness of the holiday crowds is simply overwhelming.

Thankfully, retailers now offer Black Friday deals online and many of them, from stores like Walmart, Macy's, Best Buy, Target and Amazon, have already started!Whether you're looking for clothes, TVs, toys or electronics, we've rounded up the best Black Friday deals under $100 that you'll want to add to your cart immediately.

When we release our Black Friday shopping guides, we make sure all prices are current. But, prices change frequently (hopefully they get lower!), so there’s a chance the prices are now different than what you see below. You can shop all the best Black Friday 2019 deals here.

Black Friday bestselling products 2019

Whether you're looking to wirelessly charge your phone or your new AirPods, this charging pad from Belkin will help you ditch the cord for good.

This kit has over 3,000 rave reviews on Amazon and it's currently $40 off on Amazon.

Every home chef needs a quality hand mixer in their kitchen and $30 is a great price for one of the most popular hand mixers on the market.

This 32-inch TV has the Amazon Fire built-in, so it comes with tons of streaming options right out of the box.

Air fryers are all the rage and this is one of the best deals we've seen for Black Friday.

Best Black Friday TV deals under $100

If you're looking for a major discount on a TV without smart features, this option from Polaroid is one of the best deals out there.

If you're looking for something a little bigger, this 40-inch option is just below $100 for a limited time.

This TV has over 4,000 rave reviews from Walmart customers and it's currently on sale for only $85.

This smart TV has access to popular streaming services like Netflix and Vudu and it's down to $90.

If you're looking for a smaller option that won't take up much space, this option from LG has more than 300 glowing reviews on Amazon.

Best Black Friday Laptop and Tablet Deals under $100

Looking for a great laptop under $100? This Chromebook from Samsung has over 200 rave reviews on Walmart.

If you can't decide between a tablet and a laptop, this 2-in-1 model from RCA is the perfect combination of both.

This Amazon Fire Tablet is a surprisingly versatile and durable tablet that handles basic tasks with ease. It typically retails for $50, but Amazon is currently offering it for $20 off.

It's no secret that kids can be rough on their electronics, but this kid-friendly version of Amazon's Fire tablet is meant to stand up to wear and tear.

This 7-inch tablet comes with a detachable keyboard case for extra versatility.

Best Black Friday electronics deals under $100

Have a bookworm on your list? They'll love this popular e-reader from Amazon. The latest model features a built-in light so you can read in any room and it's currently $30 off.

These headphones are proof that you don't have to spend top dollar for wireless Bluetooth earbuds. They typically retail for $50, but Best Buy is currently offering them for $20 off.

This option from Skullcandy includes a sleek charging case and boasts up to 10 hours of total battery life.

This smart display was a major bestseller last year and it's back to an affordable price of $80.

Blast all your favorite holiday tunes with this sleek and portable Bluetooth speaker that's just over $20 for Black Friday weekend.

Good wireless headphones can get quite expensive, but this popular model from Beats is only $89 for Black Friday.

This camera prints photos as soon as you take them, making this a great option for the budding photographer on your list.

This iPhone model is made for the Straight Talk prepaid wireless service, making it a great option for those looking for a smartphone under $100.

Throw it back to the '90s with this miniature version of the Sega Genesis that's pre-loaded with 40 iconic games.

Roku is one of the most popular streaming sticks around and this version streams in 4K for a super high-quality image.

If you have a health-obsessed person on your shopping list, they'll love keeping track of their daily fitness goals with this watch from Fitbit.

Vinyl records are making a major comeback and this stylish, portable turntable is perfect for any music lover on your shopping list.

Best Black Friday appliance deals under $100

If you're looking to upgrade your vacuum, this model from Hoover with "WindTunnel 2 Technology" is sure to do the trick. It typically retails for $160, but you can grab it for only $90.

Keurig machines can be expensive, but this full-featured option is 38% off right now!

Instant Pots have become massively popular for their versatility and now is one of the best times to add one to your kitchen — or give it as a gift to the home chef on your list.

This single-serve version of Keurig's popular coffee maker is perfect for smaller spaces like offices and bedrooms — and it's only $40 for a limited time!

This powerful vacuum from Dirt Devil has some rave reviews, and it's now just under $50 at Target!

Best Black Friday clothing deals under $100

If you're in need of a good waterproof jacket, you can't beat this deal on a Columbia jacket for just over $30.

This super comfortable fleece pullover is a TODAY favorite and it's one of many stylish pieces on sale at Nordstrom for up to 40% off.

You can't beat a cashmere sweater for $40, especially one with over 1,000 reviews. Macy's has tons of other affordable favorites on sale to pair with it.

Anne Taylor is having a massive 50% off sale and this puff-sleeve top is one of the most on-trend picks for under $35.

A good pea coat is a winter wardrobe essential and this one from Old Navy comes in five versatile colors.

Plus, Old Navy is having a massive 50% sale on all regular priced items (no code needed, the discount is applied at checkout!).

If you've been holding out on grabbing a pair of comfortable Ugg boots, now is the perfect time to scoop some up. Nordstrom Rack has this popular style on sale for just under $100, as well as tons of other brands for Black Friday Week.

You can't go wrong with a classic duck boot, especially when it's less than $100!

Best Black Friday jewelry and accessories deals under $100

The classic statement necklace gets a rose gold makeover in this chic piece by Kendra Scott.

You don't find a Kate Spade bag for under $100 every day and the brand has plenty of accessories on sale for Black Friday.

Hoop earrings are a go-to gift, and this 18K gold-plated style from Bloomingdales comes in silver and gold. It's one of several chic accessories on sale on Bloomingdales for the holidays.

Coach has tons of styles up to 50% off, including this bag-clutch-wristlet hybrid in a classic Coach print.

This sleek and slim bangle watch is the perfect gift with its on-trend shade of rose gold.

Best Black Friday toy deals under $100

Barbie houses can get pretty expensive, but this spacious Malibu house is down to $70 on Amazon and Target.

If you have a "Star Wars" fan on your shopping list, they'll love this Lego set that's currently 20% off.

L.O.L. Dolls continue to be one of the most popular toys for kids and this adorable set is down to $25 at Target.

The force is strong with the Star Wars-themed Advent calendar, featuring characters and decorations from the popular movies.

This is still one of the hottest toys of the year and you can score a pretty good discount over the Black Friday weekend.

Barbie and her friends can hit the road with this multi-level camper that's reduced by almost $50.

Best Black Friday home and furniture deals under $100

Weighted blankets are great for gifts — or great to gift to yourself! Kohl's has this option for $68 when you use the coupon code GIVETHANKS at checkout.

This upholstered bench is the perfect accent piece, whether you put it in your living room or at the end of your bed. Better yet, it includes tons of storage space inside.

Wayfair also has plenty of other pieces for up to 80% off.

Now is the perfect time to stock up on towels, especially when they're as low as $3!

If you or someone you know could use a new cookware set, this one is $90 off and comes with 13 cooking essentials.

This bed in a bag set includes a comforter, two standard shams, a throw and a decorative pillow.

Best Black Friday beauty deals under $100

Glam up your holiday look with the shimmering colors in this Tarte eye shadow palette. It also includes a mini mascara and gel liner to complete the look.

Sephora has discounted tons of bestselling favorites from brands like Fenty Beauty, Urban Decay and Too Faced.

This kit from Urban Decay features four of its bestselling items like the All Nighter setting spray and the eye shadow primer potion.

Now is the perfect time to grab an Advent calendar and this one from Macy's is filled with 25 popular products to try.

Best Black Friday DNA and ancestry kit deals under $100

Looking to help someone connect to their roots? This popular kit from 23andMe will do the trick, and is $20 off!

