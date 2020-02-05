4 last-minute travel deals that will make for the perfect Valentine's Day getaway

Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Love is in the air and many couples are starting to discuss their plans for Valentine's Day.

A box of chocolates and a nice dinner might be your go-to for Feb. 14 — but if you're looking to spice things up a bit, you should consider planning a weekend getaway for two.

Condé Nast Traveler contributor Mark Ellwood joined TODAY to share some must-see deals on weekend getaways for you and your loved one. If you're a tad late discussing your romantic plans, there's no need to worry. You can still book all of these stays at a price that won't break the bank.

Check out Ellwood's picks that will make your Valentine's Day weekend one you'll never forget!

Valentine's Day Travel Deals

1. Moxy Times Square, New York City

New York City is full of excitement and plenty of things to do, making it the perfect getaway for a fun-filled Valentine’s Day weekend.

The Moxy Times Square is conveniently located in the heart of Manhattan, near all the best restaurants and attractions the city has to offer.

For Valentine's Day, the hotel debuted a ‘Do Not Disturb’ package for couples who want a romantic escape from the lights and sounds of the city. It includes a Babeland Valentine’s Day Kit, a rose petal-draped room, a dozen oysters and prosecco at Bar Moxy and a sweet treat of chocolate-covered pretzels from Fatty Sundays.

This package is available for under $230 a night on Feb. 14 but can be used anywhere from Feb. 13 to16.

2. Freehand Miami, Miami Beach, FL

Escape the chill of winter and head to the beaches of Miami for a Valentine’s Day worth dreaming about.

For just around $230 a night, you can both spend the weekend at the Freehand Miami Hotel located five minutes from the water and only a mile from the eccentric nightlife of Miami Beach.

The scenic hotel is includes multiple room options, a restaurant, a lively pool scene and the award-winning Broken Shaker bar. Though full of music and hotel events, it’s also known for encompassing a relaxing ambiance and a friendly culture. If you're really looking for a relaxing treat, opt for the detox yoga available at the hotel.

3. The Pontchartrain Hotel, New Orleans, LA

The Pontchartrain Hotel is offering an incredible deal for your Valentine’s Day getaway. With rates starting at just $150 a night, you can stay at this calming retreat which sits only minutes away from the lively French Quarter scene and historic Garden District.

Stroll through the city to experience majestic vibes, grand mansions, famous universities and the St. Charles Streetcars. Either way, if you want to upgrade to your whimsical stay, you can add the 'Special Occasion Package' to your room price for an additional $65 a night. The package includes a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Brut and delicious pecans delivered right to your room.

4. Delano Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

Sin City is home to bright lights and enticing parties, but that doesn’t mean you should count it out for the perfect romantic vacation.

Spend Feb. 14 ay at the Delano Las Vegas, which is known for its intimate scenery, spacious accommodations and remarkable views. Rooms are available for under $200 a night and you can chose between multiple suite layouts. The hotel includes amenities like a luxurious pool club, a bathhouse spa and a 14,000-square foot oasis, all ideal for a calming escape.

It also houses the praised Rivea restaurant lead by internationally celebrated chef Alain Ducasse. The restaurant is offering a four-course experience for Valentine's Day featuring handmade pasta and a surf and turf special.

