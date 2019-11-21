Kate Hudson wishes mama Goldie Hawn happy birthday with sweet photo

Goldie Hawn is 74 years young as of Thursday, and we're not the only ones who want to wish her a happy birthday!

Her daughter, Kate Hudson, 40, shared a sweet photo of her mom on Instagram in honor of the big day.

The photo features Hawn cuddling Hudson's youngest child, Rani Rose, 1.

"The two most important ladies in my life and it happens to be one of their birthdays," wrote the "Almost Famous" star. "Happy Birthday beautiful Mama."

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles Dan MacMedan / Getty Images

Hawn and Hudson are known for being particularly close. In April, Mama posted a throwback picture of the two of them for her daughter's 40th birthday. "Happy birthday darling," she wrote in the caption.

The pair have also hung out on the red carpet, and they hosted "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" together earlier in 2019. They also biked around Italy in June, with Hawn sharing a photo of their "mommy daughter stroll" during one stop.

Hudson is Hawn's only daughter. The "Private Benjamin" actress is also mom to Oliver Hudson, 43, and Wyatt Russell, 33.

Wishing one another happy birthday via Instagram is an ongoing tradition for Hudson and Hawn. In 2018, Hudson shared another fun photo of herself and her mom, plus Hudson's son Ryder, then 14.

"Fearless leader, my number one, my heart, my love, my joy, my everything, MY MAMA!" she wrote then.

Happy birthday, Goldie!