April 20, 2019, 5:46 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Molly Thomson

Forty and thriving! Kate Hudson celebrated a milestone birthday on Friday and her famous mom, Goldie Hawn had to get in on the celebration.

Hawn, 73, took to Instagram on Friday and shared a sweet throwback photo of the two of them. She posted a vintage shot of herself reclining on a chair with a young Kate snuggled in her arms and pointing up at the sky.

"Twinkle twinkle little star," she captioned the shot, modifying the lyrics to fit the occasion. "I wish I wonder who you are/Bring to me a little girl so I can mother a precious pearl/That will bring more love into my world/Thank you for my Katie girl!

Happy birthday darling," she concluded with two red heart emojis.

Hudson and Hawn have never been shy about their close mother-daughter relationship. The two have posed on the red carpet together many times and even hosted (and danced together) on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" together earlier this year.

"My mom is my great confidante," Hudson revealed once in an interview. "I do pretty much tell my mom everything."

Hawn was even present when Hudson gave birth to her daughter, Rani Rose last October. "I remember the doctor was like, 'Goldie, you get a little closer, you might fall in,'" Hudson recalled of her mom's excitement.

Hudson is mom to daughter Rani Rose, six months, and sons, Bingham, 7, and Ryder, 14.

"My wishes came true," she wrote on Instagram yesterday alongside a selfie curled up with her three kids in bed. "Thank you for all the love today."

Happy birthday, Kate! It looks like it was perfect.