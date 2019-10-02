Sign up for our newsletter

Kate Hudson and her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, officially have a toddler on their hands — and a very cute one at that.

Rani Rose (pronounced "Ronnie") turned 1 on Tuesday, and to celebrate the milestone, Hudson, 40, shared a sweet tribute video with her more than 10 million followers on Instagram.

"And what a year it's been," Hudson wrote. "A big Happy 1st birthday to Rani Rose."

In the footage, which is set to tearjerker music, Rani is seen snuggling with her mom at a restaurant and relaxing in her car seat.

Well-wishes have been pouring in from Hudson’s famous pals including Hilary Swank and Demi Moore, while many fans commented on the baby's chubby cheeks.

Earlier this week, Hudson posted a snap of the little girl enjoying an early celebration with cake.

While this is Fujikawa’s first child, Hudson shares sons Ryder, 15, and Bingham, 8, with Chris Robinson and Matt Bellamy respectively.

The “Almost Famous” actress revealed on the TODAY show in January that she’s open to having more kids.

“At one point, I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I’m done,’” Hudson told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. “And then I met Danny and was like, ‘All right, I got to pump them out for him.’”

Hudson added that the 33-year-old musician, “needs his own boy.”