Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Joe Dziemianowicz

Goldie Hawn turned 73 years old on Wednesday in picture-perfect style, thanks to her daughter, Kate Hudson.

The “Almost Famous” actress wished her mother a happy birthday on Instagram, sharing a sweet family photo.

The waterside snap features three generations of the famous family: Hudson, 39, birthday girl Hawn and Hudson’s 14-year-old son Ryder Robinson.

“Fearless leader, my number one, my heart, my love, my joy, my everything, MY MAMA! Happy happy happy birthday ❤️ @officialgoldiehawn @mr.ryderrobinson,” Hudson cheered in the caption.

Hudson — who has three kids, including sons Ryder, 14, and Bingham Hawn, 7, and 7-week-old daughter Rani Rose — also shared a vintage black-and-white photo of her mother as a young woman in her Instagram Story.

"She’s got film on the brain,” the caption read. “She is cool.”

True enough, Hawn, a best supporting actress Oscar winner for the 1969 rom-com “Cactus Flower,” has been making movies for 50 years.

In 1968, she had a small role in the “The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band,” which featured her longtime partner Kurt Russell, 67.

Back in 1986, Hawn talked openly with TODAY about her relationship with Russell, saying, "We're so happy now, why tamper with perfection?" Some things never change.

On Monday, Hawn and Russell gathered members of their family for the premiere of Russell's new Netflix movie, “The Christmas Chronicles.”

Russell gushed about the newest member of the group, Rani Rose.

“She is the sixth grandchild, Kate’s first daughter,” he told People at the premiere. “Along with the other five now, it is obviously a fantastic addition, and it will be fun just to watch her little eyes looking at the lights on the Christmas tree and taking it all in for the first time.”

Between a happy birthday, holidays and family, life looks good as Goldie.