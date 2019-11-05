Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are one of Hollywood’s most enduring couples. And now we have an inside look at one of the first times he met her kids.

Kate Hudson and her brother, Oliver Hudson, shared a touching story about the first time Russell went to their house after he had started dating Hawn.

Kate and Oliver — the two children of Hawn and musician Bill Hudson — recounted the moment on the inaugural episode of their new podcast, “Sibling Revelry.”

"It was the first time she brought him home to the house, it wasn't the first date," Kate, who was about 3 at the time, said. "Mom said that's when she fell in love with Kurt, right away was because she brought him back to the house, and we had already been asleep, and we shared a room."

Kate said Russell, who started dating Hawn on the set of the film “Swing Shift” in 1983 and would later co-star with him in 1987's "Overboard," took an interest in the kids.

“And we were sleeping, and Mom said he walked in and he saw us and she unexpectedly was just going to peek in and see them, but he sat down next to each of us. He sat down next to you first and watched you sleep and then came by," Kate, 40, said.

Kate and Oliver joked that Russell watched Kate sleep longer than Oliver, who was about 6 at the time, with Kate guessing that was because she was “younger and cuter.” Oliver, 43, keeps a sense of humor about that moment, saying Russell was trying to "get in Mom's pants, so there's that aspect, so let's go to the daughter a little longer because the mother-daughter relationship."

Whatever his true intentions, Russell, who received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame along with Hawn, didn’t budge while watching the youngsters sleep.

“He did stay there for a long time,” Kate and Oliver said.

“I loved that story ‘cause she realized then, as Mom says, that values and kids and family values was everything to Kurt,” Kate added.

The story falls in line with comments Hawn herself has made about how Russell interacted with her children.

“What really got me was when I watched my kids when they’d come to the set and how he was with them," she told People in 2017. "He was amazing with them. He was such a natural."