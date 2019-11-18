Kate Hudson discusses her parenting mistakes — and what she's learned from them

Kate Hudson is a movie star, a mom and a business mogul, but the actress said balancing her life wasn't always easy and that she still makes plenty of parenting mistakes.

Hudson, 40, is on the cover of the December issue of Women's Health magazine, in which she opened up about her life as mom to sons Ryder, 15, and Bingham, 8, and daughter Rani Rose, 1.

Kate Hudson appears on the cover of Women's Health. Beau Grealy / Women's Health

“I make mistakes all the time,” Hudson said. “I’ve yelled at my kids too much, and I’ve also cursed in front of them, and I also haven’t shown up for things because I was out of town. But at the same time, I have days where I’m like, ‘I’m a f------ supermom.’ I am cooking, cleaning, doing homework, changing diapers, I worked out. What I’ve learned — and what I’m learning — is that I’m doing the best I can.”

Hudson said she was able to take a step back over the past few years from "making movies that weren't really making me happy" and to figure out how she could give back and "what kind of a parent I want to be."

While Hudson lives with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, the father of Rani Rose, she also co-parents her two oldest children with exes Chris Robinson of the Black Crowes and Matt Bellamy of Muse.

“You’ve got to drop the ego,” she said of having healthy co-parenting relationships that keep each kid's best interests at heart.

Anyone who follows Hudson on Instagram knows she's a fan of working out and eating healthy. However, Hudson said losing the baby weight after having her third child wasn't as easy since she "didn't really have time to work out."

Hudson told Women's Health that stepping back from acting allowed her to figure out what she wanted to do and what kind of parent she wanted to be. Beau Grealy / Women's Health

Instead, Hudson, who is a spokesperson for WW (the company formerly known as Weight Watchers), said she focused on maintaining a healthy diet, eating five times a day and practicing portion control. Some of her favorite meals are plant-based, such as zucchini noodles. However, Hudson said she occasionally includes chicken, fish or steak.

"It took a different kind of discipline," she said.