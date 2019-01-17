Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

When viewers tune in to watch Thursday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," they'll notice something's missing — as in the host herself.

The queen of daytime took the day off and handed over hosting duties to mother-daughter duo Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson.

Preview clips from the show reveal that Hawn, 73, and Hudson, 39, followed DeGeneres' footsteps and kicked things off with some dance moves, which suited Hawn just fine.

The beloved actress actually launched her career as a dancer 55 years ago, and the video proves she's still got it. But another video proves that, despite her fancy footwork, sometimes she steps over the line.

For instance, when Hudson went into labor as she prepared to welcome daughter Rani Rose to the world back in October, grandma Hawn was in the birthing room and got so involved in the process, she received a warning.

"I remember the doctor was like, 'Goldie, you get a little closer, you might fall in,'" Hudson said.

And with baby Rani in their thoughts, they decided take a break from the usual chat and check in on the 3-month-old and her babysitter — or so it seemed.

While Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson sat in for Ellen DeGeneres, DeGeneres babysat. But whose baby was it? Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

"Don't worry about me," said a familiar face on the big screen behind them. "I've got everything under control."

DeGeneres smiled and cooed at the little one in her arms, all while assuring Hudson that things were just fine.

"You focus on the show, and I am going to take care of your little darling ... girl? She? I don't know. Who cares at this age? It doesn't matter," DeGeneres continued. "Anyway, oh, we're having so much fun. Adorable little baby. So no need to rush. You just take your time, enjoy the show. We'll be fine."

She then looked off camera and asked, "Are they gone?" before handing the baby off with pleas of "Take it. Take it!"

The skit earned big laughs from the audience and one big question from Hawn: "Who was that baby?"

Hudson only knew one thing for certain — it wasn't hers.