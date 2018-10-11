Kate Hudson has heartwarming mom-daughter moment in new pic of her baby

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Kate Hudson is enjoying every minute of quiet time with her new baby, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa.

The actress on Thursday posted a sweet photo of herself cuddling her daughter, captioning the photo, "The early morning calm #babybubble."

Rani Rose is Hudson's first child with musician boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. The couple welcomed the newborn on Oct. 2, about six months after they announced the pregnancy.

The actress has wasted no time in sharing photos of her little one. On Oct. 6, Hudson shared the first picture of her baby girl with fans.

"Our little rosebud," the 39-year-old captioned the photo.

Hudson announced the birth of Rani Rose on Instagram last week with a slideshow post, detailing the sweet backstory behind her daughter's name.

"We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa,” Hudson wrote. “Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor."

Rani Rose is Hudson's third child. She also has a 14-year-old son, Ryder, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and a 7-year-old son, Bingham, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.