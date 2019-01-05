Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Julia Curley

Age-defying actors Kurt Russell, 67, and Goldie Hawn, 73, are staying young at heart in the best way.

The couple of 35 years serenaded each other while doing a bit of casual karaoke, as seen in an adorable video Hawn posted Friday on Instagram.

“Kurt and I just opened one of our favorite Christmas presents,” she wrote in a caption. “I don’t think we’ll be taking this on the road.”

In the clip, the two belt out “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” the 1963 Beatles classic, in unison, before Hawn pauses to shout, “I have laryngitis!”

The karaoke microphone (that apparently connects to your smartphone — who knew?!) is great for a bit of fun and games, but unfortunately for Hawn and Russell, won't instantly turn its users into pop music sensations.

The celebrity couple, who recently co-starred as Mr. and Mrs. Claus in Netflix's "The Christmas Chronicles," spent the holidays with their family, including a new addition to their clan.

Three months ago, Hawn's daughter, actress Kate Hudson, welcomed a baby girl, Rani Rose.

“Grandma and Grandpa duty… or should I say Mr. and Mrs. Claus,” Hudson, 39, captioned a Dec. 6 Instagram post. The Fabletics co-founder captured the grandparents doting on her sweet newborn.

Hudson and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa welcomed Rani, their first child together, on Oct. 2. Rani joins Hudson's two older sons: Ryder, 14, whose dad is Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson, and Brigham, 7, whose dad is Muse singer Matt Bellamy.

Rani is Hawn and Russell's sixth grandchild. Hawn’s son, actor Oliver Hudson, also has three children with wife Erinn Bartlett: Wilder, 11, Bodhi, 8, and Rio, 5.

Back in 2014, Hawn told TODAY that the kids call their grandmother “Gogo” and their grandfather “Gogi.” Maybe with a little more karaoke practice, those adorable names could make for a famous musical duo!