/ Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

There are a lot of changes going on Kate Hudson's life these days. Not only did she give birth to her third child in October, but at the end of 2018 she became the new ambassador to WW, formerly Weight Watchers.

At the time of the appointment, there was some controversy over WW hiring an actress not exactly known for struggling with her weight, but as Hudson told TODAY Thursday, this is not just about pounds gained or lost.

"My struggle is not in weight loss," she said, reflecting the program's overall shifting of gears into wellness. "Mine is about staying healthy, trying to stay focused and balanced."

Part of what she's trying to do is "mythbusting" of previously-held beliefs about what WW can do. "One of the things about this re-imagining of WW is it's not just about weight, it's about wellness," she said. "To me, it's all about support ... Everyone's looking to how do you get motivated, how do you stay motivated?"

WW provides that, says Hudson, 39. "It's a community for people to understand their health better, holistically. It's about, 'Where do we go to practice mindfulness?' ... Where do we go when we fall off the wagon and we need to get up again?' ... WW is not a diet, it's really a lifestyle."

Part of her need to slim down stemmed from leftover pregnancy weight, and also wanting to get back in fighting trim for her acting roles; she noted on Instagram in late November that she's hoping to shed 25 pounds.

In a candid conversation, the actress says she might not be done having children. Currently Hudson is mom to Ryder, 15; Bingham, 7; and now Rani Rose, 3 months. She's currently dating musician Danny Fujikawa, who is Rani's dad.

"I always thought I'd have four to six kids," she said. "Then I thought, 'Oh, maybe I'm done.' Then I met Danny and I was like, all right, I have to pop them out for him ... If it works out that way. He needs a boy, right? His own boy."

Until then, watching her widely-spaced-apart children interact with one another has been a source of another kind of joy.

"It's quite amazing to watch, because it's a completely different generation," she said. "(Ryder) looked at me and goes, 'Mom, when I'm 30, (Rani) is going to be just turning 16.' ... That's wild, that I'll have a 30-year-old kid and a child in high school."

She also suspects Rani's upbringing will be different, noting that when Ryder was born she took him everywhere in a "nomad" lifestyle that dialed back when Bingham came along.

But with child No. 3, she's an expert of sorts now.

"It's trial and error!" she laughed.