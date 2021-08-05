IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Yuzu Lemonade

COOK TIME
20 mins
SERVINGS
4-6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Candice Kumai
Ingredients

Lemon Simple Syrup
  • 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 2 cups water
    • Yuzu Lemonade
  • raw sugar, to rim glasses
  • ice cubes
  • Japanese vodka, such as Haku
  • yuzu juice (you can also use kabosu, another Japanese favorite citrus fruit)
  • elderflower liqueur, such as St. Germain
  • mineral water, such as Topo Chico, to finish
  • edible flowers or lemon rind, to garnish

    • Chef notes

    This refreshing summer treat reminds me of visiting my grandma in southern Japan. I have so many memories with her and cherished summers with yuzu and kabosu.

    The yuzu gives it a twist that is like no other citrus beverage. Serve it up over ice in sugar–rimmed glasses.

    Technique tip: Add the mineral water last to add extra fizz/bubbles (don't add to martini shaker!).

    Preparation

    For the Lemon Simple Syrup:

    In a small saucepan, combine the lemon juice, sugar and water. Simmer gently over low heat, stirring occasionally until the sugar has completely dissolved. Continue to simmer for another 2 minutes. Set the mixture aside to cool. 

    For the Yuzu Lemonade:

    1.

    Fill your sugar-rimmed glasses with ice. 

    2.

    To a martini shaker, add ice, approximately 2 parts Lemon Simple Syrup to 1 part vodka, 1 to 2 parts yuzu juice and 1 part elderflower liqueur, to taste.  Shake well and pour over ice.

    3.

    Finish off with mineral water, if desired, and garnish with edible flowers or a lemon rind. Kanpai!

