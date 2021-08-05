Ingredients
Chef notes
This refreshing summer treat reminds me of visiting my grandma in southern Japan. I have so many memories with her and cherished summers with yuzu and kabosu.
The yuzu gives it a twist that is like no other citrus beverage. Serve it up over ice in sugar–rimmed glasses.
Technique tip: Add the mineral water last to add extra fizz/bubbles (don't add to martini shaker!).
Preparation
For the Lemon Simple Syrup:
In a small saucepan, combine the lemon juice, sugar and water. Simmer gently over low heat, stirring occasionally until the sugar has completely dissolved. Continue to simmer for another 2 minutes. Set the mixture aside to cool.
For the Yuzu Lemonade:1.
Fill your sugar-rimmed glasses with ice.2.
To a martini shaker, add ice, approximately 2 parts Lemon Simple Syrup to 1 part vodka, 1 to 2 parts yuzu juice and 1 part elderflower liqueur, to taste. Shake well and pour over ice.3.
Finish off with mineral water, if desired, and garnish with edible flowers or a lemon rind. Kanpai!