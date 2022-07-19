Technique tip: Make sure you keep your meat on the skillet until all the visible fat is rendered and the meat begins to crisp up around the edges.

Rib-eye is by far one of my favorite cuts. I love this recipe because you can grill a fresh rib-eye steak just for this sandwich or you can use your leftovers to create this wonder, and either way it's going to be next-level delicious.

Preparation

For Rodney's Rib Rub:

Mix all of the ingredients and place them in an airtight container. Cover and store in a cool dry place until ready to use.

For the steak:

Heat a grill to medium-high heat.

Allow steak to sit at room temperature for 15 minutes. Sprinkle the rib rub on both sides.

Grill steaks, covered, for 5 to 7 minutes on each side, or until the steak reaches desired doneness.

Remove steaks from heat and allow them to rest for 10 minutes.

For the onions:

In a skillet over medium-high heat, sauté the onions in the oil until translucent and soft, just beginning to brown. Sprinkle with rib rub.

Transfer the onions to a bowl, reserving the oil left in the skillet.

For Rodney's Sauce:

In a small stockpot, warm the vinegar over medium-high heat. After about 5 minutes, when the vinegar reaches 150 F on an instant-read thermometer, just before it starts to simmer, add the lemon slices and continue to cook until the lemon peels begin to soften and wilt, about 10 minutes more.

Whisk in the black pepper, cayenne, pepper flakes and sugar. Continue to cook over medium-high heat until the sugar is completely dissolved and the sauce reaches 190 F, about 10 minutes.

Remove from the heat and allow to completely cool before using. Once the lemon is removed, the leftover sauce can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 8 weeks.

For the sandwich:

Slice steak, against the grain, into thin slices.

Place the thinly sliced rib-eye in a small, clean skillet set over medium-high heat. Cook until all the visible fat is rendered, and the meat begins to crisp up around the edges, 1 to 2 minutes.

Add the sauce and turn off the heat to let the sauce soak into the meat.

Use tongs to arrange the meat into a tight square. Lay the cheese over the meat so it begins to melt.

Toast the roll cut-side down, preferably in the same hot pan you used to cook the onion, over medium-low heat until golden brown, about 2 minutes.

Spread the mayonnaise on both sides of the toasted roll.

Place two or three slices of steak on the bottom half of each bun. Immediately top each steak mound with a slice of cheese so that it melts.

Divide the sautéed onions and put a few on top of each cheese slice.

Top with the lettuce, tomato, a sprinkle of rib rub and the crown of the bun, and serve.