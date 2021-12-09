IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

One-Pot Ropa Vieja

COOK TIME
3 hrs
PREP TIME
30 mins
SERVINGS
8
RATE THIS RECIPE
(26)

Serve this hearty ropa vieja dish for your holiday guests

Dec. 9, 202104:15
Alejandra Ramos
Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 large Spanish onion, halved and sliced
  • 1 large red bell pepper, sliced lengthwise
  • 2 cubanelle (Italian frying) peppers, sliced lengthwise
  • pounds flank steak, brisket or chuck roast, cut into 4- to 5-inch pieces
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes
  • 3 cups low or no-sodium beef or veal bone broth
  • 3/4 cup dry white wine
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon ground cumin
  • 1 tablespoon dried oregano
  • 2 tablespoons smoked paprika
  • 5 large bay leaves
  • 10 large cloves garlic, smashed
  • 1/2 cup sliced Spanish green olives with pimentos (optional)
  • 1/4 cup capers (optional)
  • 1/2 small bunch cilantro leaves, finely minced
  • cooked white rice, for serving
  • fried sweet plantains and/or avocados, for serving (optional)

    • Chef notes

    The name "ropa vieja" translates to "old clothes" in Spanish, and playfully references the way the shredded appearance of the tender stewed beef sort of resembles an old and very tattered piece of clothing. The story behind the name of this Cuban dish is interesting, but it's the combination of rich savory flavors and ease of cooking that make this one of my go-to dishes for busy days and easy entertaining. Though classic versions of the recipe often call for cooking the beef and sauce separately, I find that I prefer this one-pot version that allows for both to cook together, making for extra tender and flavorful meat.

    Preparation

    1.

    Place a large heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the oil and sauté the onions and peppers until soft, about 5 to 7 minutes.

    2.

    Add the beef to the pot, along with the salt, black pepper, tomatoes, beef stock, wine, sugar, cumin, oregano, paprika, bay leaves and garlic. Stir to combine all ingredients and bring to a boil. Lower heat to a gentle simmer, cover and let simmer for about 3 hours or until meat is tender.

    3.

    Use two forks to shred the meat into the pot, then fold into the sauce along with the olives and capers (if using). Let simmer 20 minutes or until the sauce thickens. Taste the sauce and adjust seasoning with additional salt or pepper, as needed. Stir the cilantro in at the end.

    4.

    Serve with rice and other accompaniments like fried sweet plantains or avocados.

    One-Pot Ropa Vieja

