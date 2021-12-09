The name "ropa vieja" translates to "old clothes" in Spanish, and playfully references the way the shredded appearance of the tender stewed beef sort of resembles an old and very tattered piece of clothing. The story behind the name of this Cuban dish is interesting, but it's the combination of rich savory flavors and ease of cooking that make this one of my go-to dishes for busy days and easy entertaining. Though classic versions of the recipe often call for cooking the beef and sauce separately, I find that I prefer this one-pot version that allows for both to cook together, making for extra tender and flavorful meat.

Place a large heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the oil and sauté the onions and peppers until soft, about 5 to 7 minutes.

Add the beef to the pot, along with the salt, black pepper, tomatoes, beef stock, wine, sugar, cumin, oregano, paprika, bay leaves and garlic. Stir to combine all ingredients and bring to a boil. Lower heat to a gentle simmer, cover and let simmer for about 3 hours or until meat is tender.

Use two forks to shred the meat into the pot, then fold into the sauce along with the olives and capers (if using). Let simmer 20 minutes or until the sauce thickens. Taste the sauce and adjust seasoning with additional salt or pepper, as needed. Stir the cilantro in at the end.

Serve with rice and other accompaniments like fried sweet plantains or avocados.