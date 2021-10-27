IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Matcha Monster Fudge

Courtesy Elena Besser
Elena Besser
Ingredients

  • 1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
  • 1 (12-ounce) bag white chocolate chips
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 3 tablespoons matcha powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • candy eyeballs or sprinkles, for decoration

    • Chef notes

    I love how few ingredients go into this perfectly spooky homemade candy. It is always more fun when you have your own homemade candy for your Halloween party and these matcha monster fudge squares are both easy to make and delicious to enjoy.

    Technique tip: Use a mesh strainer to evenly distribute matcha throughout the fudge.

    Swap option: Swap out matcha for green food coloring.

    Preparation

    1.

    Prepare a parchment-lined 8- by 8-inch baking dish.

    2.

    In a large microwave-safe bowl, combine sweetened condensed milk, white chocolate chips and butter. Melt in 30 second increments, stirring as you go, until melted.

    3.

    Stir in matcha and salt. Place into the refrigerator for 30 minutes to set.

    4.

    Cut into squares and top with candy eyeballs or sprinkles and enjoy.

    Recipe Tags

    EntertainingHalloweenKid-friendlyPartyDesserts

