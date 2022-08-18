IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Mai Tai

PREP TIME
2 mins
SERVINGS
1
RATE THIS RECIPE
(32)

Ingredients

  • ounces white rum
  • 2 ounces fresh orange juice
  • 2 ounces pineapple juice
  • 1 ounce grenadine
  • 1/2 lime, juiced

Chef notes

A mai tai is like a vacation in a glass! When I drink one, I feel like I'm sunning myself on a tropical island.

Technique tip: Shake until the cocktail shaker looks frosted on the outside for a fully chilled cocktail.

Preparation

Pour the rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, grenadine and lime juice into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously for 15 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice.

Recipe Tags

EntertainingPartyDrinks

