PREP TIME
2 mins
SERVINGS
1
Ingredients
- 1½ ounces white rum
- 2 ounces fresh orange juice
- 2 ounces pineapple juice
- 1 ounce grenadine
- 1/2 lime, juiced
Chef notes
A mai tai is like a vacation in a glass! When I drink one, I feel like I'm sunning myself on a tropical island.
Technique tip: Shake until the cocktail shaker looks frosted on the outside for a fully chilled cocktail.
Preparation
Pour the rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, grenadine and lime juice into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously for 15 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice.