You can't deny it, tangy lemons add a certain je ne sais quoi to baked goods. The thing is, I really can't get behind a lemon cake or muffin when the lemon is, well, all you taste. I wanted to create a lemon loaf cake that has the gorgeous tang from the lemon without it being too overpowering. We want some cake with a touch of lemon, not some lemon with a side of cake, you know? This lemon loaf is a great breakfast, brunch or snack

Preparation

1.

Preheat oven to 350 F.

2.

Grease a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with coconut oil and line with parchment paper.

3.

In a medium bowl, beat eggs.

4.

Add coconut oil, 1/2 cup coconut sugar, maple syrup, lemon zest, lemon juice and vanilla extract, then mix together.

5.

In a separate bowl, whisk together oat flour, coconut flour and baking powder.

6.

Add the dry ingredients to the wet and mix until well incorporated. The batter will be thick and a little sticky.

7.

Pour batter into the prepared loaf pan and smooth out the top.

8.

Sprinkle the top with 1 tablespoon of coconut sugar.

9.

Bake until the edges are golden brown, about 25 to 30 minutes.

10.

Let the lemon loaf cool for 10 minutes before slicing.