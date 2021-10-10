Ingredients
Chef notes
You can't deny it, tangy lemons add a certain je ne sais quoi to baked goods. The thing is, I really can't get behind a lemon cake or muffin when the lemon is, well, all you taste. I wanted to create a lemon loaf cake that has the gorgeous tang from the lemon without it being too overpowering. We want some cake with a touch of lemon, not some lemon with a side of cake, you know? This lemon loaf is a great breakfast, brunch or snack
Preparation1.
Preheat oven to 350 F.2.
Grease a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with coconut oil and line with parchment paper.3.
In a medium bowl, beat eggs.4.
Add coconut oil, 1/2 cup coconut sugar, maple syrup, lemon zest, lemon juice and vanilla extract, then mix together.5.
In a separate bowl, whisk together oat flour, coconut flour and baking powder.6.
Add the dry ingredients to the wet and mix until well incorporated. The batter will be thick and a little sticky.7.
Pour batter into the prepared loaf pan and smooth out the top.8.
Sprinkle the top with 1 tablespoon of coconut sugar.9.
Bake until the edges are golden brown, about 25 to 30 minutes.10.
Let the lemon loaf cool for 10 minutes before slicing.