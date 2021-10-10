IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Lemon Loaf Cake

Notes of vanilla, warm, sweet and just lemony enough.
Samah Dada
Ingredients

  • 2 eggs
  • 1/4 cup coconut. oil, melted and cooled (plus more for greasing pan)
  • 1/2 cup, plus 1 tablespoon coconut sugar, divided
  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest
  • 1/3 cup, plus 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • cups oat flour
  • 3 tablespoons coconut flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder

    • Chef notes

    You can't deny it, tangy lemons add a certain je ne sais quoi to baked goods. The thing is, I really can't get behind a lemon cake or muffin when the lemon is, well, all you taste. I wanted to create a lemon loaf cake that has the gorgeous tang from the lemon without it being too overpowering. We want some cake with a touch of lemon, not some lemon with a side of cake, you know? This lemon loaf is a great breakfast, brunch or snack 

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat oven to 350 F. 

    2.

    Grease a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with coconut oil and line with parchment paper.

    3.

    In a medium bowl, beat eggs. 

    4.

    Add coconut oil, 1/2 cup coconut sugar, maple syrup, lemon zest, lemon juice and vanilla extract, then mix together. 

    5.

    In a separate bowl, whisk together oat flour, coconut flour and baking powder. 

    6.

    Add the dry ingredients to the wet and mix until well incorporated. The batter will be thick and a little sticky.

    7.

    Pour batter into the prepared loaf pan and smooth out the top.

    8.

    Sprinkle the top with 1 tablespoon of coconut sugar. 

    9.

    Bake until the edges are golden brown, about 25 to 30 minutes.  

    10.

    Let the lemon loaf cool for 10 minutes before slicing.

    Recipe Tags

    BrunchDairy-freeDate nightEasyEntertainingPartyVegetarianDesserts

