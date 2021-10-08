IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

At Home with Jill Martin: Up to 80% off beauty kits, kitchen gadgets and more

Kansas City-Style Oven-Glazed Ribs

COOK TIME
4 hrs
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
2-4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(13)
Courtesy Matt Abdoo
Matt Abdoo
COOK TIME
4 hrs
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
2-4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(13)

Ingredients

Kansas City-Style Dry Rub
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/4 cup light brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup sweet paprika
  • 1 tablespoon granulated garlic
  • 1 tablespoon granulated onion
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon Hatch chile powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon mustard powder
    • Kansas City-Style Barbecue Sauce
  • cups ketchup
  • cups brown sugar
  • 1 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1/2 cup molasses
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon celery seed
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
    • Ribs
  • 1 rack St. Louis-style pork spareribs
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 cup Kansas City-Style Dry Rub (recipe above)
  • 2 tablespoons apple juice
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • Kansas City-Style Barbecue Sauce (recipe above)

    • Chef notes

    Some of the best ribs I've ever had were in Kansas City. This version packs all the bold flavor and fall-off-the-bone tenderness and can be easily made and enjoyed at home or any tailgate.

    Preparation

    For the Kansas City-style dry rub:

    Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl and whisk to combine. Transfer to an airtight container and store in your pantry for up to six months.

    For the Kansas City-Style sweet and sticky barbecue sauce:

    Combine all ingredients into a 1-quart saucepot and simmer for 15 minutes. Cool and transfer to a food-safe container and refrigerate until ready to use.

    For the Ribs:

    1.

    Preheat your oven to 250 F.

    2.

    Pull two 20-inch-long pieces of heavy-duty foil and place on the bottom of a sheet tray. Place the ribs on top of the foil and rub completely with the vegetable oil.

    3.

    In a small mixing bowl, mix together the salt and pepper. Evenly season the top and bottom of the ribs with the entire seasoning mixture and let the ribs dry brine for 15 minutes.

    4.

    After 15 minutes, completely season the top and bottom of the ribs with the Kansas City-style dry rub.

    5.

    Once the ribs are seasoned, place them on the foil, meat-side down, and pour the apple juice and apple cider vinegar over the back side of the bones. Using the foil that the ribs are laid upon, wrap the ribs up, creating a pouch, and cook for 3 to 3½ hours or until the bones begin to easily pull from the meat.

    6.

    After 3 hours, remove the ribs from the oven and allow them to rest, still wrapped in foil, for 10 minutes at room temperature.

    7.

    While the ribs are resting, clean and preheat your grill to medium-high. Lightly oil the grill grates and remove the ribs from the foil pouch.

    8.

    Place the ribs meat-side down onto the grill grates and mop the back side of the ribs with the Kansas City-Style barbecue sauce. Cook with the lid closed for 2 minutes. After 2 minutes, carefully flip the ribs and generously mop the meat side with more of the barbecue sauce and cook with the lid closed for an additional 2 minutes to make the sauce sticky. After 2 minutes, remove the ribs from the grill, then cut and serve with additional barbecue sauce, if desired.

    Kansas City-Style Oven-Glazed Ribs

    Make Buffalo chicken dip, Kansas City ribs for Sunday Night Football

    Oct. 8, 202105:38

    Recipe Tags

    AmericanEntertainingGrillingSuper BowlTailgatingEntrées

    More EntréesSee All

    Photo of rice with a fried egg on top

    Crazy Rice

    Drunken Spaghetti

    Spaghetti all'Ubriaco (Drunken Spaghetti)

    Life-Changing Udon with Soft-Boiled Egg

    Soy Sauce Chow Mein

    Spring Vegetable Stew with Parmigiano

    Herby Lemon Spaghetti with Snap Peas

    Heart-Healthy Chow Mein

    Pulled Pork Bowls

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Hot Dogs and Rice