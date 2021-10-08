Some of the best ribs I've ever had were in Kansas City. This version packs all the bold flavor and fall-off-the-bone tenderness and can be easily made and enjoyed at home or any tailgate.

Preparation

For the Kansas City-style dry rub:

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl and whisk to combine. Transfer to an airtight container and store in your pantry for up to six months.

For the Kansas City-Style sweet and sticky barbecue sauce:

Combine all ingredients into a 1-quart saucepot and simmer for 15 minutes. Cool and transfer to a food-safe container and refrigerate until ready to use.

For the Ribs:

Preheat your oven to 250 F.

Pull two 20-inch-long pieces of heavy-duty foil and place on the bottom of a sheet tray. Place the ribs on top of the foil and rub completely with the vegetable oil.

In a small mixing bowl, mix together the salt and pepper. Evenly season the top and bottom of the ribs with the entire seasoning mixture and let the ribs dry brine for 15 minutes.

After 15 minutes, completely season the top and bottom of the ribs with the Kansas City-style dry rub.

Once the ribs are seasoned, place them on the foil, meat-side down, and pour the apple juice and apple cider vinegar over the back side of the bones. Using the foil that the ribs are laid upon, wrap the ribs up, creating a pouch, and cook for 3 to 3½ hours or until the bones begin to easily pull from the meat.

After 3 hours, remove the ribs from the oven and allow them to rest, still wrapped in foil, for 10 minutes at room temperature.

While the ribs are resting, clean and preheat your grill to medium-high. Lightly oil the grill grates and remove the ribs from the foil pouch.

Place the ribs meat-side down onto the grill grates and mop the back side of the ribs with the Kansas City-Style barbecue sauce. Cook with the lid closed for 2 minutes. After 2 minutes, carefully flip the ribs and generously mop the meat side with more of the barbecue sauce and cook with the lid closed for an additional 2 minutes to make the sauce sticky. After 2 minutes, remove the ribs from the grill, then cut and serve with additional barbecue sauce, if desired.