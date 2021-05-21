IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch Hoda's one-on-one conversation with Oprah Winfrey

Egg Roll Bowls

COOK TIME
20 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(165)
Joy Bauer
Joy BauerJoy Bauer
COOK TIME
20 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(165)

Ingredients

Egg Rolls
  • 5 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil
  • 2 teaspoons ground ginger (or 1½ tablespoons freshly grated ginger)
  • 2 teaspoons garlic powder (or 4 large garlic cloves, minced)
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (optional)
  • cups roughly chopped shiitake mushroom caps (~4-ounce package)
  • 1 bag (14 ounces) coleslaw mix (~7 cups), or 6 cups shredded Savoy or Napa cabbage + 1 cup grated carrots (from ~3 medium carrots)
  • 1 pound ground turkey (90-93% lean)
  • 1 cup thinly sliced scallions, from 1 bunch (~7 scallions)
    • Duck Sauce (makes ~1 cup)
  • 3/4 cup all-fruit apricot jam
  • 1 tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
  • 1/2-3/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (optional)
  • optional pita chips, for dipping

    • Chef notes

    It’s stir-fry Friday (stir-fry-day?) today and I’m ready to celebrate with an egg roll in a bowl. Satisfy your cravings with a deconstructed version of the fried classic — flavorful spices and veggie-filled inside — that cuts the carbs and pumps up the protein. Plus, it's ready in a mere 20 minutes. This delicious dish features ginger, garlic and loads of fresh veggies like shiitake mushrooms, cabbage and scallions. And don’t forget about the DIY duck sauce, which only requires three simple ingredients.

    For more tasty recipes, check out Joy’s cookbook Joy Bauer's "Superfood!" and follow her on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

    Preparation

    For the egg roll bowls:

    1.

    In a bowl, combine the soy sauce, rice vinegar and toasted sesame oil; set aside.

    2.

    In another small bowl, prepare the dry seasoning blend by stirring together the ground ginger, garlic powder, kosher salt and crushed red pepper flakes; set aside.

    3.

    Next, prepare the filling by liberally misting a large skillet with nonstick oil spray and placing over medium-high heat. Once the pan is hot, add the chopped mushrooms in an even layer and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally so they don’t stick. They will shrink significantly while browning and intensifying in flavor. Next, add the coleslaw to the pan and continue to stir while cooking for another 5 minutes, or until wilted and tender. Mist the pan with additional oil spray as needed. Then, add your ground turkey and the pre-mixed dry seasoning blend and cook for ~3 minutes, using a wooden spoon or spatula to combine all of the seasonings and break up the turkey into small crumbles. Add the soy sauce mixture and cook for a final 3 to 4 minutes, or until most of the sauce has absorbed and the turkey is fully crumbled and cooked through. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the scallions. Transfer to bowls and serve with pita chips and duck sauce on the side.

    For the duck sauce:

    Mix the apricot jam, soy sauce, rice vinegar and optional crushed red pepper flakes in a small bowl and serve with pita chips.

    Egg Roll Bowls

    Joy Bauer speeds up breakfast with sheet-pan pancakes

    May 21, 202103:52

    Recipe Tags

    3rd Hour of TODAY30 Minute MealsDinnerEasyHealthyLunchMake It BetterQuickEntrées

    More EntréesSee All

    Life-Changing Udon with Soft-Boiled Egg

    Soy Sauce Chow Mein

    Spring Vegetable Stew with Parmigiano

    Herby Lemon Spaghetti with Snap Peas

    Heart-Healthy Chow Mein

    Pulled Pork Bowls

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Hot Dogs and Rice

    One-Pot Clambake

    VanJess' Nigerian Pepper Soup