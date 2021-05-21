It’s stir-fry Friday (stir-fry-day?) today and I’m ready to celebrate with an egg roll in a bowl. Satisfy your cravings with a deconstructed version of the fried classic — flavorful spices and veggie-filled inside — that cuts the carbs and pumps up the protein. Plus, it's ready in a mere 20 minutes. This delicious dish features ginger, garlic and loads of fresh veggies like shiitake mushrooms, cabbage and scallions. And don’t forget about the DIY duck sauce, which only requires three simple ingredients.

Preparation

For the egg roll bowls:

1.

In a bowl, combine the soy sauce, rice vinegar and toasted sesame oil; set aside.

2.

In another small bowl, prepare the dry seasoning blend by stirring together the ground ginger, garlic powder, kosher salt and crushed red pepper flakes; set aside.

3.

Next, prepare the filling by liberally misting a large skillet with nonstick oil spray and placing over medium-high heat. Once the pan is hot, add the chopped mushrooms in an even layer and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally so they don’t stick. They will shrink significantly while browning and intensifying in flavor. Next, add the coleslaw to the pan and continue to stir while cooking for another 5 minutes, or until wilted and tender. Mist the pan with additional oil spray as needed. Then, add your ground turkey and the pre-mixed dry seasoning blend and cook for ~3 minutes, using a wooden spoon or spatula to combine all of the seasonings and break up the turkey into small crumbles. Add the soy sauce mixture and cook for a final 3 to 4 minutes, or until most of the sauce has absorbed and the turkey is fully crumbled and cooked through. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the scallions. Transfer to bowls and serve with pita chips and duck sauce on the side.

For the duck sauce:

Mix the apricot jam, soy sauce, rice vinegar and optional crushed red pepper flakes in a small bowl and serve with pita chips.