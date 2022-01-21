IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Guinea Pepper and Ginger Tea

COOK TIME
5 mins
PREP TIME
2 mins
SERVINGS
2
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Nassima Rothacker
Zoe Adjonyoh
Ingredients

  • 3-4 Guinea peppers, cracked open or crushed
  • 1 (1-inch) piece fresh ginger, sliced (unpeeled if organic)
  • 2 whole cloves
  • 2-4 slices lemon
  • 1/4 teaspoon lemon zest (optional)
  • 18 fluid ounces water

    • Chef notes

    The bitterness of the grains of Selim (also known as Guinea pepper) gives this simple spiced tea a nice balance along with dried ginger and cloves.

    Preparation

    If making without a kettle or tea pot: Add all ingredients to a pan, cover with cold water and bring up to a boil. Turn off heat and steep for 5 mins. Strain through a sieve and pour into cups.

    If using a kettle and tea pot: Boil a kettle of water. Add the Guinea peppers, ginger, cloves, lemon and zest in a teapot. Pour the boiling water over the ingredients and steep for 5 minutes. Pour into cups to serve.

    Guinea Pepper and Ginger Tea

    West African5 or less ingredients EasyHealthyDrinks

