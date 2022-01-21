The bitterness of the grains of Selim (also known as Guinea pepper) gives this simple spiced tea a nice balance along with dried ginger and cloves.

Preparation

If making without a kettle or tea pot: Add all ingredients to a pan, cover with cold water and bring up to a boil. Turn off heat and steep for 5 mins. Strain through a sieve and pour into cups.

If using a kettle and tea pot: Boil a kettle of water. Add the Guinea peppers, ginger, cloves, lemon and zest in a teapot. Pour the boiling water over the ingredients and steep for 5 minutes. Pour into cups to serve.