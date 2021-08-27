IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Giada's Amalfi Lemon Chicken

COOK TIME
45 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
2-4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(47)
Kristin Teig
Giada De Laurentiis
COOK TIME
45 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
2-4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(47)

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons olive oil
  • 3 large lemons, zested and sliced
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme leaves
  • 1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary leaves
  • teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 chicken (about 3½ pounds), backbone and breastbone removed

    • Chef notes

    Lemon? Check. Crispy skin? The delicious smell of fresh herbs as the bird roasts? Easy enough to make on a weeknight? Check, check and check again. This recipe ticks all the boxes for me, and I'm sure it will for you as well.

    Technique tip: Many markets now sell spatchcocked chickens that have had their backbones (and sometimes breastbones) removed, which allows the chicken to open up flat.

    Swap option: You can use breast and thigh pieces instead of a whole chicken.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 450 F. Drizzle 2 tablespoons of the olive oil over a rimmed baking sheet. Arrange the lemon slices on the sheet to form a "rack" for the chicken.

    2.

    In a small bowl, combine the lemon zest, thyme, rosemary and salt.

    3.

    Sprinkle one-third of the salt rub on the flesh side of the chicken. Flip the chicken and rub the remaining salt mixture over and under the skin of the whole chicken.

    4.

    Lay the chicken skin side up on the bed of lemons and drizzle with the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil.

    5.

    Roast for 40-45 minutes, basting every 15 minutes with the pan drippings, until golden-brown and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thigh reads 160 F.

    6.

    Transfer the chicken to a cutting board to rest for 10 minutes before carving.

    7.

    Meanwhile, use a fork to mash the lemon pulp into the pan juices, discarding the rinds. Spoon the sauce over the chicken just before serving.

    Giada's Amalfi Lemon Chicken

    Giada De Laurentiis makes lemon chicken

    March 16, 202105:02

    Recipe Tags

    ItalianDinnerTODAY with Hoda & Jenna5 or less ingredients Comfort FoodEasyHealthyLow-carbEntrées

    More EntréesSee All

    Photo of rice with a fried egg on top

    Crazy Rice

    Drunken Spaghetti

    Spaghetti all'Ubriaco (Drunken Spaghetti)

    Life-Changing Udon with Soft-Boiled Egg

    Soy Sauce Chow Mein

    Spring Vegetable Stew with Parmigiano

    Herby Lemon Spaghetti with Snap Peas

    Heart-Healthy Chow Mein

    Pulled Pork Bowls

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Hot Dogs and Rice