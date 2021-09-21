Swap options: Swap out the peppermint for vanilla extract or malt powder, switch the milk for cold brew coffee — the sky's the limit!

Mint and chocolate are always a winning combination! And this easy soaking technique is a great way to let your cake creativity shine.

Preparation

1.

Place your cake on a serving plate or keep in its baking pan.

2.

In a small bowl, whisk together peppermint extract and milk.

3.

Use a spoon to splatter the peppermint milk evenly over the surface of your cake.

4.

Frost and decorate the top of your cake as you wish.

5.

Let chill in the fridge loosely covered for at least one hour before serving.