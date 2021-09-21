IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Chocolate-Peppermint Cake

(6)
Courtesy Christina Tosi
Christina Tosi
(6)

Ingredients

  • 1 (9- by 13-inch) sheet-pan chocolate cake
  • 2 teaspoons peppermint extract
  • 1/3 cup milk
  • 2 cups your favorite frosting

    • Chef notes

    Mint and chocolate are always a winning combination! And this easy soaking technique is a great way to let your cake creativity shine.

    Swap options: Swap out the peppermint for vanilla extract or malt powder, switch the milk for cold brew coffee — the sky's the limit!

    Preparation

    1.

    Place your cake on a serving plate or keep in its baking pan.

    2.

    In a small bowl, whisk together peppermint extract and milk.

    3.

    Use a spoon to splatter the peppermint milk evenly over the surface of your cake.

    4.

    Frost and decorate the top of your cake as you wish.

    5.

    Let chill in the fridge loosely covered for at least one hour before serving.

    Christina Tosi of Milk Bar shares hacks to transform store-bought cakes

Sept. 21, 202104:20

    Sept. 21, 202104:20

    Recipe Tags

    EasyEntertainingNo-cookQuickDesserts

