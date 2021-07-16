This banana pudding is the definition of decadence. It starts with a layer of sweet caramel, then fresh bananas, creamy pudding and crisp vanilla wafers, then topped with whipped cream and chocolate chips. It the perfect, sweet finish to end any meal.

Preparation

For the caramel sauce:

Add sugar and heavy cream to a saucepan, allow it to dissolve and gently bubble over medium heat for about 9 minutes, until it caramelizes and attains a beautiful amber color. Blend in butter and salt. Set mixture aside to cool and reserve until needed.

For the banana pudding:

In a saucepan, combine sugar, cornstarch and salt. Add milk in gradually, while stirring gently, over medium heat, until the mixture is bubbly, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat.

Stir a small quantity of the hot mixture into beaten egg yolks then immediately add egg yolk mixture to the rest of the hot mixture. Cook for 2 more minutes, stirring constantly, then remove mixture from the stove. Add butter and vanilla, and stir until the mixture has a smooth consistency. Remove and discard the vanilla bean pod before assembling puddings.

To assemble:

In each one-pint jar, add 1 ounce caramel sauce, one layer of approximately 5 banana slices, one layer of 4 to 5 vanilla wafers; repeat with one more layer.

Fill remainder of jar with whipped cream. Top with chocolate chips and desired fruit garnish.