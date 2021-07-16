IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Caramel Banana Pudding

SERVINGS
6-8
RATE THIS RECIPE
(156)
Courtesy Fresco by Scotto
Anthony Scotto
SERVINGS
6-8
RATE THIS RECIPE
(156)

Ingredients

Caramel Sauce
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 teaspoon salt
    • Banana Pudding
  • 4 ounces granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup cornstarch
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 5 egg yolks, beaten
  • 1 ounce unsalted butter
  • 1 vanilla bean, split
    • To assemble
  • caramel sauce (recipe above)
  • 3 ripe bananas
  • 36 vanilla wafers
  • 1 quart whipped cream, store-bought or homemade
  • chocolate chips, for garnish
  • desired fruit, for garnish

    • Chef notes

    This banana pudding is the definition of decadence. It starts with a layer of sweet caramel, then fresh bananas, creamy pudding and crisp vanilla wafers, then topped with whipped cream and chocolate chips. It the perfect, sweet finish to end any meal.

    Preparation

    For the caramel sauce:

    Add sugar and heavy cream to a saucepan, allow it to dissolve and gently bubble over medium heat for about 9 minutes, until it caramelizes and attains a beautiful amber color. Blend in butter and salt. Set mixture aside to cool and reserve until needed.

    For the banana pudding:

    In a saucepan, combine sugar, cornstarch and salt. Add milk in gradually, while stirring gently, over medium heat, until the mixture is bubbly, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat.

    Stir a small quantity of the hot mixture into beaten egg yolks then immediately add egg yolk mixture to the rest of the hot mixture. Cook for 2 more minutes, stirring constantly, then remove mixture from the stove. Add butter and vanilla, and stir until the mixture has a smooth consistency. Remove and discard the vanilla bean pod before assembling puddings.

    To assemble:

    In each one-pint jar, add 1 ounce caramel sauce, one layer of approximately 5 banana slices, one layer of 4 to 5 vanilla wafers; repeat with one more layer.

    Fill remainder of jar with whipped cream. Top with chocolate chips and desired fruit garnish. 

    Caramel Banana Pudding

    Anthony Scotto shows how to make banana pudding

    July 16, 202105:19

    Recipe Tags

    TODAY with Hoda & JennaComfort FoodEntertainingValentine’s DayDesserts

    More DessertsSee All

    Homemade Biscoff Cookies (Speculaas)

    Ghanaian Spiced Shortbread

    Craig's Aunt Marg's Banana Pudding

    Strawberry Shortcake Caramel Snaps

    Chocolate Pots de Crème

    Strawberry and Vanilla Ice Cream Cookie Cake

    Lavender-Earl Grey Brown Butter Cookies

    Dylan Dreyer's Cream Cheese Cupcakes

    Joy Bauer's Chocolate-Peanut Butter Crunch Cups

    Dylan Dreyer's Chocolate Chip Cookies

    Dylan's Chocolate Chip Cookies