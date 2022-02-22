This is a Southern staple. Who doesn't like something sweet at the end of the meal? It reminds me of the first time I had it with my mom and sister in New Orleans. Whether served with pound cake and ice cream or frozen yogurt, it is the perfect closer to any meal.

Preparation

In a 12-inch skillet, melt the butter over medium heat.

Stir in the brown sugar and cinnamon and cook until sugar is dissolved, about 1 minute.

Add the cream and cook, stirring continuously, until the grainy texture disappears, and the mixture rolls off the spoon in a steady stream, 1 to 2 minutes.

Put the banana quarters, rounded-side down, in the pan. Cook until the bananas begin to soften, 2 to 3 minutes.

Turn the bananas onto their flat sides. Remove the pan from the heat and pour in the rum. Set the pan over high heat and carefully light rum sauce with a long match or grill lighter. Gently shake the pan until the flame subsides. Remove from the heat and add vanilla extract.

Place a generous scoop of ice cream (or frozen yogurt) and pound cake in 8 individual heatproof dessert bowls. Arrange 2 to 3 pieces of sautéed banana around each scoop of ice cream. Spoon on the sauce and serve immediately.