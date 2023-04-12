‘Summer House’ stars react to Scandoval: ‘Tom has to be such a narcissist’

The cast of "Summer House" is weighing in on all the Scandoval drama.

On Tuesday, April 11, TODAY.com caught up with Lindsay Hubbard, who was hosting a workout class at Barry's to benefit Chick Mission, a nonprofit organization that helps with fertility preservation for young women newly diagnosed with cancer.

Lindsay Hubbard at Barry's hosting a workout class to benefit Chick Mission. @shawnmclaws_3 via Instagram

While talking about her time on "Summer House," Hubbard shared how she feels about the alleged affair involving "Vanderpump Rules" stars Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss.

"Tom has to be such a narcissist to not anticipate all the things that you're about to lose in life," she said of Tom's alleged cheating on his longtime girlfriend, Ariana, with Raquel.

But before she could finish her thought, Lindsay saw her "Winter House" co-star Kory Keefer walk into the room.

"There's Kory!" she exclaimed, before asking him what he thinks of all the drama.

"I don't know," Kory said with a laugh. "I think he's an OK guy."

"He's an idiot," Lindsay said with a smile.

However, Kory said he simply just wants to say "the opposite of what everyone's saying."

The next person who crashed Lindsay's interview was her "Summer House" co-star Sam Feher, who's currently dating Kory. When asked what she thought about the Scandoval drama, Sam said, "I think Sandoval's a piece of s---."

"Exactly!" Lindsay replied.

"And if he wronged Ariana, we'll come for him," Sam added.

During her interview, Lindsay also talked about her own drama with co-star Danielle Olivera. The pair were best friends until tension arose between them last summer while filming Season Seven of "Summer House," which is currently airing on Bravo. Danielle, who used to date Lindsay's fiancé — Carl Radke, has had concerns about Lindsay and Carl, including that the couple are moving too quickly in their relationship. Danielle would express these thoughts to other cast members, who eventually told Lindsay. The failed communication between the two has led to a strained friendship.

"I haven't spoken to Danielle," Lindsay said of where they stand now.

"Obviously, summertime was a big fallout for us, and then I saw her at BravoCon briefly, which was in October, and then that's it. I haven't spoken to her, I haven't heard from her, and vice versa," she said. "I think we both needed to pause and reset and figure out how we each feel. And to be honest, I'm still figuring it out. It's not an easy cut-and-dry situation, especially when it's the level of friendship that we had. So yeah, it's a bummer."

Lindsay also had a message for the fans who have continued to support her and Carl. The couple's relationship has been a topic of conversation among all the "Summer House" castmates during the first half of Season Seven, with many of them believing Lindsay and Carl changed after elevating their friendship to a romantic relationship.

"Oh, my God, I am so thankful that — our fans are not dumb," Lindsay explained. "Our fans are very, very smart. So I really appreciate when the fans can see through things and see things for what they are and just use logic and intelligence to see what's going on behind the scenes — in front of the camera.

"I love my fans. I respond to as many people as I can on Instagram, which there's a lot of them. Listen, I've been doing this for seven years. It's nothing new."

"Summer House" airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo and streams next-day on Peacock.

(Peacock is part of our parent company, NBCUniversal).