How ‘Below Deck’ star Captain Lee helped ‘Summer House’ co-stars’ relationship set sail

Captain Lee Rosbach has been setting a steady course on Bravo’s “Below Deck” for nine seasons, but a recent interview revealed the superyacht mariner would make a fitting “Love Boat” captain, too.

But it wasn't an interview with Rosbach that led to that takeaway.

“Summer House” stars Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard paid a visit to "Watch What Happens Live" this week, and during the "After Show," Radke gave the captain credit for helping make their love match work.

Host Andy Cohen asked the couple to name the first people they spoke to about their relationship, and the 37-year-old said, “I actually had talked to Captain Lee a little bit, early on.”

That was news to his partner, as Hubbard, 35, looked shocked and replied, “You did?”

But after Radke explained more, it didn't seem so surprising that he would reach out to the man with whom he shares a sad but special bond.

"Below Deck" star Captain Lee Rosbach. Laurent Bassett / Bravo

In July of 2019, Rosbach's youngest son, Joshua, died from a drug overdose. The following summer, Radke lost his brother, Curtis, the same way.

"He reached out to me last year, during a really hard time," Radke said of his fellow reality TV star. "Living that out publicly was very challenging for me, but having someone else in the Bravo family to reach out to me, especially Captain Lee, who, I mean, he’s a legend, and then also he’s a male figure, and I think coming from him, it was super important."

So it felt natural to turn to Rosbach when Radke had other important things to discuss — including the topic of his "Summer House" co-star.

The cast of "Summer House" season six: Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, Andrea Denver, Carl Radke, Mya Allen, Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard and Alex Wach. Stephanie Diani / Bravo

"He’s been someone I check in with periodically, and I had mentioned that it’s coming up on almost my year of sobriety, and Lindsay and I were getting more romantic — just kind of talking through it," Radke recalled. "And I think he laid the groundwork for me to really feel confident with wanting to move forward with Lindsay."

Hubbard found the story charming, and said, "Aw! Thanks, Captain Lee!"

According to Radke, Rosbach has since become something of a "father figure" to him, and that means the captain has something in common with Radke's real father, who is also "very supportive of Lindsay," he added.

Evidently, his mom is just as fond of her, too.