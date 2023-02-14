Are these Bravo stars official? Gizelle Bryant and Jason Cameron cozy up at premiere party

Are things heating up between Gizelle Bryant and Jason Cameron?

The “Real Housewives of Potomac” star, 52, and the “Winter House” star, 36, cozied up for a photo at the Season Seven premiere party for Bravo’s “Summer House” in New York City.

“Happy early Valentine’s Day,” Bravo TV captioned the photo from the Feb. 13 event.

Bryant and Cameron have remained coy about the exact nature of their relationship.

However, Bryant did confirm that she and her fellow Bravolebrity went on a date last month after a Bravo fan account shared a video of them dining together.

“He’s a great guy, and we have a lot of fun,” Bryant told TODAY.com in January.

She also revealed that she and Cameron were set up by her “RHOP” co-star Ashley Darby and his “Winter House” co-star Luke Gulbranson, who were a couple themselves but recently split.

Darby was clearly feeling the pair’s energy at the premiere party, commenting “Yasssss!!!” on their photo, along with multiple heart-eyes emoji.

Asked about the future of her relationship with Cameron, Bryant told Bravo’s “The Daily Dish” in January that she is taking things “one day at a time.”

She also revealed that Cameron “has met my kids, and he’s great.”

Bryant shares three daughters with ex-husband Jamal Bryant: twins Angel and Adore, 16, and Grace, 18.

Speaking to TODAY.com last month, the “RHOP” star shot down rumors that she had ever been romantically linked to Peter Thomas, the ex-husband of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Cynthia Bailey.

“I’ve never dated Peter. I’m friends with Cynthia, I would never do that,” she said. “So I’m texting Cynthia like ‘Girl, this is not true.’”