Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's friendship runs deep — just look at their new Dunkin' commercial and the hilarious line that turned out to be an ad-lib.

The Oscar-winning BFFs joined forces with retired NFL legend Tom Brady to form a boy band in the hilarious ad, which aired during the 2024 Super Bowl. Joining the trio in the clip were Affleck's wife, Jennifer Lopez, and hip-hop stars Jack Harlow and Fat Joe.

Damon shared behind-the-scenes details about filming the commercial during a Feb. 13 visit to "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

The commercial depicts Affleck as a desperate wannabe musician making a pitch to appear on Lopez’s latest album. He's enlisted a reluctant Damon and Brady, all three wearing orange and pink tracksuits, to form the cringeworthy boyband, The DunKings.

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Tom Brady as The DunKings. YouTube

“That is clearly not my idea... We had a lot of fun doing it, though,” Damon told Colbert, laughing.

The commercial later shows Affleck and company barging in on Lopez in a music studio to perform their song “Don’t Dunk Away at My Heart.”

Spoiler: Lopez isn’t impressed with the DunKings and orders the men — well, except Brady — to leave.

The commercial ends by showing Damon and Affleck walking away from the studio.

“Remember when I told you I’d do anything for you? This is anything,” Damon tells his pal.

Turns out, that sweet line wasn't scripted for the commercial.

“I actually said that to (Affleck) when we were filming,” Damon told Colbert, laughing again. “And he just left it in.”

Affleck, who's starred in previous Dunkin' commercials tied to his love for the brand, actually appeared in a series of DunKings-themed ads for the coffee chain during this year's Super Bowl.

Dunkin' also released several behind-the-scenes videos on YouTube that show Brady, Affleck and Damon hanging out while filming their Super Bowl ad, including one clip that showed the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback tossing a football to his co-stars — with varying degrees of success.