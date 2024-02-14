Dunkin’ releases full 'DunKings' song featuring Ben Affleck in honor of Valentine’s Day

The DunKings are back, just in time for Valentine's Day.

While the tune playing in the Dunkin' ad that aired Feb. 11 during the 2024 Super Bowl likely hasn't left anyone's minds since Sunday, viewers can now stream the full track starting on Feb. 14.

"Don't Dunk Away at My Heart" has a three-minute and 10-second run time, giving listeners the full experience of the backing track behind the viral Super Bowl commercial starring Boston icons Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Tom Brady and more.

The ad begins with Affleck's wife — none other than Jennifer Lopez — working on an album in the studio, and then cuts to Jack Harlow urging Affleck not to go forward with his plan of showing Lopez what he can do in the music studio.

Affleck barges into the studio with his new boyband deemed "The DunKings" — much to Lopez's dismay — and dances to a sample of "Don't Dunk Away at My Heart," while Brady is on the keys.

"Sometimes it's really hard to be your friend," Damon, Affleck's longtime bestie in real life, says as he shakes his head.

Lopez sits with her mouth wide open, taking in the DunKings scene.

"Are we going to be on the album?" Brady asks.

Lopez responds to her husband: "We talked about this."

Affleck, shocked, instructs his crew to leave the studio, but Lopez calls out to one member of the DunKings.

"Tom? You can stay," she says with a slight smile.

While the Boston boyband didn't earn a feature on Lopez's new album, they did score an official Dunkin' menu item — The DunKings Iced Coffee and Munchkins Skewer. The drink and donut doughnut duo dropped nationwide on Feb. 12, for a limited time.

If coffee isn't your thing, the DunKings also dropped merch on the Dunkin' website, including the tracksuits and fuzzy bucket hats seen in the Super Bowl ad, as well as 40-ounce stainless steel tumblers.